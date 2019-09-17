NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The global tetrakis(hydroxymethyl)phosphonium sulfate market, in terms of value, is estimated to account for nearly USD 202 million in 2019 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5%, to reach approximately USD 279 million by 2025. Factors such as rise in demand for biocides such as THPS are increasingly used in hydraulic fracturing operations based on the condition of the phase that includes factors such as aerobic and anaerobic conditions, temperature, and preference over other toxic biocides are factors that are projected to drive the growth of this market.



The oil & gas segment projected to be the largest segment in the tetrakis(hydroxymethyl)phosphonium sulfate market during the forecast period.

By application, tetrakis(hydroxymethyl)phosphonium sulfate market is segmented into oil & gas, water treatment, leather, textile, and others including paper & paperboard manufacturing; paints, coatings, and emulsion; agriculture; and aquaculture.THPS has preservative properties and provides high-temperature stability and prolonged downhole protection in oilfields, thereby making it a preferred choice in the oil & gas industry.



However, it is the biocidal function of THPS, which is encouraging its increasing use in the oil & gas industry. THPS has been the most widely used biocide, followed by glutaraldehyde during oil & gas operations.



The biocides segment to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

By function, the tetrakis(hydroxymethyl)phosphonium sulfate market is segmented into biocides, iron sulfide scavenger, flame retardant, and tanning agent.THPS biocides are aqueous solutions that do not contain volatile organic compounds (VOCs).



In many cases, after treatment with THPS, the toxicity level of water is low, which would not be toxic for aquatic life.Also, THPS does not bioaccumulate, and therefore, lowers the risks for marine lives.



It rapidly breaks down in the environment through hydrolysis, biodegradation, photodegradation, and oxidation.

North America market is estimated to account for the largest market share due to the rapid adoption of advanced technologies for better yielding of crops in the region.



North America is the largest market for tetrakis(hydroxymethyl)phosphonium sulfate across the globe.The increasing demand from several applications—such as water treatment, leather, textile, oil & gas, and others—plays an important role in increasing the need for THPS in the region.



THPS have high demand in developed countries, such as the US and Canada, owing to the increasing consumption of leather and leather products. The demand for THPS in this region is driven primarily by the increasing consumption of oil and gas activity levels that are rising in the region and the approval of various major projects, such as LNG Canada (Canada) and PowerNap Deepwater Project (US and Gulf of Mexico).



Leading players profiled in this report

• Arkema S.A. (France)

• Solvay (Belgium)

• Sigma-Aldrich (Merck KGaA) (Germany)

• DowDuPont (US)

• Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co., Ltd (China)

• Changshu New-Tech Chemicals Co., Ltd. (China)

• Jiangxi Fuerxin Medicine Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)

• Jiangsu Kangxiang Industrial Group Co., Ltd. (China)

• Prasol Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. (India)

• Hubei Lianxing Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)

• Jiangsu Danai Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)

• Finoric LLC (US)

• Compass Chemical (US)



