The global thermal management market size is estimated to be USD 8.8 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach 12.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. The market has a promising growth potential due to several factors, including the rising demand for effective thermal management solutions & systems in consumer electronics, increasing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles, increasing use of electronic devices in different end-use industries, and ongoing radical miniaturization of electronic devices.



The COVID-19 outbreak generated both demand-side and supply-side shocks rumbling across the global economy.Leading US-based thermal management solution providers such as Vertiv and Aavid Thermalloy have incurred significant losses owing to the pandemic spread.



The strong actions such as imposing country-wide lockdown taken by governments globally to curb the spread of COVID-19 is expected to have a severe impact on the entire manufacturing industry. This is dragging down the demand of customers for thermal management solutions, thereby affecting the revenue of the key players in the thermal management market.



Convection cooling devices: The largest growing device type of the thermal management market.



Convection cooling devices is expected to account for the largest share of the thermal management market during the forecast period.Convection cooling devices are increasingly being used in electronic components, electronic circuits, and PCBs.



These devices help lower the peak temperature of different systems wherein they are installed with natural and forced convection cooling technologies. Devices such as loop heat pipes, heat pumps, heat sinks, and heat spreaders are used for effective cooling of processors and computers, among others.



Optimization & post-sales support: The largest and fastest growing segment of thermal management market, by service.



Optimization & post-sales support segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment of the thermal management market, by service.Optimization & post-sales support services are required periodically to verify the operating conditions, reduce downtime of systems, elevate their overall performance levels, and maximize their operational life and efficiency.



These services are generally used as a critical quality control tool in servers & data centers as high temperatures can damage them and can result in loss of the vital information.



APAC is projected to become the largest and fastest geographical market between 2020 and 2025

APAC is expected to dominate the thermal management market between 2020 and 2025.The market growth in this region can be attributed to the factors such as presence of several chip manufacturing companies in China and South Korea, highly-developed automotive sector in Japan, increasing investments and business expansion opportunities available in China and India, and the increasing disposable income of the middle-class population in the region.



Moreover, increasing demand for effective thermal management solutions and systems from emerging economies such as China and India are also fueling the growth of the thermal management market in APAC.



Breakdown of profiles of primary participants:

• By Company: Tier 1 = 35%, Tier 2 = 45%, and Tier 3 = 20%

• By Designation: C-level Executives = 25%, Directors = 35%, and Others (sales, marketing, and product managers, as well as members of various organizations) = 40%

• By Region: North America – 45%, Europe – 30%, APAC – 20%, and RoW – 5%



Major players profiled in this report:

The thermal management market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Honeywell International (US), Aavid Thermalloy (US), Vertiv (US), European Thermodynamics (UK), and Master Bond (US).



Research coverage

This research report segments the global thermal management market based on material (adhesive and nonadhesive), device (conduction, convection, advanced, and hybrid), service (installation & calibration and optimization & post-sales support), end-use industry (aerospace & defense, automotive, servers & data centers, consumer electronics, enterprise, healthcare, and others), and region (North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW).

The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the thermal management market and also includes value chain. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall thermal management market and the sub-segments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



