LONDON, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermal Spray Coatings Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Aerospace, Medical), By Type (Metal, Ceramic, Intermetallic), By Technology (Plasma, Cold, Flame Sprays), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5768013/?utm_source=PRN



The global thermal spray coatings market size is anticipated to reach USD 14.99 billion by 2025. The market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Increasing product demand from the aerospace, industrial gas turbines, and a few other application industries is expected to propel market growth.Moreover, growing demand for corrosion-resistant coatings from these sectors is expected to be a key driver for the market. Thermal spraying is used to improve or restore the surface of a solid material.



It can also be used to apply coatings to a wide range of components and materials for better provide resistance against cavitation, wear, abrasion erosion, heat, and corrosion.In addition, it is used to provide insulation or electrical conductivity, chemical resistance, lubricity, sacrificial wear, high or low friction, and several other desirable properties to the coated surface.



These coatings have high-potential market opportunity on account of their properties, such as biocompatibility, cavitation resistance, and aesthetic appeal.Increasing oil & gas exploration activities, particularly in Asia Pacific, coupled with upcoming shale gas explorations across the globe are expected to fuel the demand further.



There are several regulations governing the global market.



These regulatory standards define thermal-spray processes for machinery element repair of ferrous and non-ferrous substrates.Medical is expected to be the fastest-growing application segment on account of increasing application scope of thermal spray coatings in the biomedical sector.



These coatings help extend the shelf life and improve performance of dental and orthopedic implants.Advantages of using such coatings in the biomedical sector include superior wear and corrosion resistance and bone bond enhancement.



Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market on account of increasing vehicle production along with rapid economic growth in China, India, Japan, Indonesia, South Korea, and Thailand.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

• Aerospace application segment led the thermal spray coatings market accounting for share of 32.29% in 2018 and is projected to maintain its dominance even during the forecast years

• The market in U.S. is anticipated to exceed USD 3.04 billion by 2025 owing to the presence of key manufacturers and suppliers in the country

• The global market is highly competitive with the presence of a number of global medium- and small-scale companies

• Prominent companies include Praxair Surface Technologies; H.C. Starck, Inc.; Wall Colmonoy; Powder Alloy Corp.; Carpenter Technology Corp.; Montreal Carbide Co. Ltd.; and Kennametal Stellite

• These companies have undertaken several strategies, such as merger & acquisition and product development, to expand their market reach and product portfolio



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5768013/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

