NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities and forecast in thermoplastic composites market to 2023 by end use industry (transportation, consumer goods, construction, industrial, and others), material type (SFT, LFT, GMT, and CFT), reinforcement type (glass fiber, and carbon fiber and other), resin type (PP, PA, PBT, others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05730701



The future of the global thermoplastic composites market looks promising with opportunities in transportation, consumer goods, industrial, and construction industries. The global thermoplastic composites market is expected to reach an estimated $16.3 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 3.7% from 2018 to 2023. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for lightweight and environmentally sustainable materials, and the replacement of metals with composites in different end use industries.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the thermoplastic composites industry, include increasing inter-material competition and increasing focus on continuous fiber reinforced thermoplastic composites.



TPC market by end use industry



TPC market



TPC manufacturers



The study includes the thermoplastic composites market size and forecast for the global thermoplastic composites market through 2023, segmented by end use industry, material type, resin, reinforcement, and region, as follows:



Thermoplastic Composites Market by end use Industry [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis from 2012 to 2023]:

Transportation Consumer Goods Construction Industrial Others



Thermoplastic Composites Market by Material Type [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis from 2012 to 2023]:



Short fiber thermoplastics (SFT) Long fiber thermoplastics (LFT) Continuous fiber thermoplastics (CFT) Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT)

Thermoplastic Composites Market by reinforcement type [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis from 2012 to 2023]:

Glass fiber Carbon fiber & others



Thermoplastic Composites Market by resin type [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis from 2012 to 2023]:

Polypropylene (PP) Polyamide (PA) Polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) Others



Thermoplastic Composites Market by region [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis from 2012 to 2023]:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World

Some of the thermoplastic composites companies profiled in this report include SABIC, Celanese, BASF, DSM, Solvay, and Hanwha and others.



Lucintel forecasts that SFT will remain the largest market due to its wide usage in injection molding part fabrication. Lucintel predicts that CFT will witness the fastest growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand for high performance thermoplastic composites reinforced with continuous fiber.



Within the global thermoplastic composites market, transportation will remain the largest end use industry by value and volume due to increasing demand for lightweight materials. Consumer goods segment is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for lightweight and high performance plastic compounds.



Europe is expected to remain the largest market for thermoplastic composites due to growing demand for lightweight and environmentally sustainable composite materials from the end use industries. ROW is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the anticipated growth in the end user industries and increasing focus on high performance thermoplastic composites.



Some of the features of "Thermoplastic Composites Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" Include:

Market size estimates: Thermoplastic composites market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Kilotons) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by application, and end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Thermoplastic composites market size by various applications such as end use industry, material type, resin, and reinforcement in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Thermoplastic composites market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for thermoplastic composites in the thermoplastic composites market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for thermoplastic composites in the thermoplastic composites market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report addresses the following key questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global thermoplastic composites market by end use industry (transportation, consumer goods, construction, industrial, and others), material type (SFT, LFT, GMT, and CFT), reinforcement type (glass fiber, and carbon fiber and other), resin type (PP, PA, PBT, others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which products segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in this thermoplastic composites (TPC Market, Thermoplastic Composites Industry) market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this thermoplastic composites (TPC Market, Thermoplastic Composites Industry) market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this thermoplastic composites (TPC Market, Thermoplastic Composites Industry) market and reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the thermoplastic composites (TPC Market, Thermoplastic Composites) Industry market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the thermoplastic composites (TPC Market, Thermoplastic Composites) market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this thermoplastic composites (TPC Market, Thermoplastic Composites) market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key companies for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this (TPC Market, Thermoplastic Composites) thermoplastic composites market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years in this thermoplastic composites (TPC Market, Thermoplastic Composites) market?



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05730701



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

