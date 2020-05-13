The global tissue imaging market was valued to be $14.42 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to witness an impressive double-digit growth rate, to reach $37.44 billion by 2030

NEW YORK, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Tissue Imaging Market to Reach $37.44 Billion by 2030



Market Report Coverage - Tissue Imaging



Market Segmentation



• Application – Disease Research (Cardiology, Neurology, Oncology, Immunology, Infectious Diseases, Others)

• Diagnosis Research- (Cardiology, Neurology, Oncology, Immunology, Infectious Diseases, Others)

• Product- Platforms, Microscopes, Accessories, Consumables, Software

• Technology- Digital Pathology, Flow Cytometry, Immunohistochemistry (IHC), Immunofluorescence, In Situ Hybridization (ISH), Mass Spectrometry Imaging

• End Users – Biotechnology Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Academic & Research Institutions, Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories



Regional Segmentation



• North America- U.S. and Canada

• Europe- Germany, U.K, Italy, Spain, France, Netherlands, Switzerland, and Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific- Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World



Growth Drivers



• Rising Incidence of Disorders Inciting the Use of Tissue Imaging

• Integration of Digital Technology with Imaging Technologies

• Shifting Focus Toward Value-Oriented Healthcare Model



Market Challenges



• Decline in Funds for Research & Development

• Stringent Regulatory Requirements



Market Opportunities



• Adoption of Artificial Intelligence and Analytics in Diagnostic Imaging

• Strong Growth Potential in Innovative Novel Technologies: Spatial Transcriptomics Technology

• Strategic Collaborations a Way to Bolstering Innovation and Market Dominance



Key Companies Profiled



Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Abcam Plc, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Fluidigm Corporation, Olympus Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Merck KGaA, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Nikon Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., among others.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

• What are the various tissue imaging technologies available in the market?

• What is the current market size and future potential of these technologies?

• What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global tissue imaging market?

• How are the novel tissue imaging technologies expected to drive the concept of translational research?

• What are the guidelines implemented by different government bodies to regulate the approval of tissue imaging technologies?

• What are the key technological developments on which the current industry leaders are spending a major share of their research and development (R&D) investments?

• Who are the leading players holding dominating shares in the global tissue imaging market, currently?

• What are the key strategies incorporated by the players of global tissue imaging market, to sustain the competition and retain their supremacy?

• What is the current revenue contribution of different product types and how is it estimated to evolve in the forecast period?

• What is the current revenue contribution in different applications and how is it estimated to evolve in the forecast period?

• What is the current demand contribution of different end user types and how is it estimated to evolve in the forecast period?

• Which countries contribute to the major share of current demand and which countries hold significant scope for expansion for business activities, by players of the global tissue imaging market?



Overview on the Global Tissue Imaging Market



Global tissue imaging market is currently witnessing a significant change in the market landscape.There is rising awareness about early diagnosis and detection of diseases, coupled with a rise in the cases of chronic diseases.



Thus, this is leading to potential growth opportunities for the tissue imaging market.Moreover, there is an extensive entry of tech-giants and software companies into the healthcare space.



These companies are integrating their expertise in advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, and machine learning algorithms, among others into the imaging technologies. In addition, the growing prominence of technologies which are enabling precision diagnosis, is also bolstering the paradigm shift toward digitization in tissue imaging domain.



Global Tissue Imaging Market Forecast



The global tissue imaging market was valued to be $14.42 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to witness an impressive double-digit growth rate, to reach $37.44 billion by 2030. The industry is growing multifold owing to the rising awareness about early diagnosis and detection of diseases. Tissue imaging domain is currently at the cusp of a major technological shift from non-digital practices to digital practices, due to the advent of digital pathology technologies. Tissue imaging domain is also currently exploring the potential of technologies such as imaging flow cytometry and mass spectroscopy imaging, for diagnostic, translational, and theragnostic applications. Hence, it is anticipated that these trends will have a significant impact on tissue imaging market in the next 10 years, and the market will grow multifold.



Competitive Landscape



The global tissue imaging market is dominated by a plethora of life sciences companies that can be categorized as developers of consumables including kits, reagents and manufacturers of platforms such as digital pathology scanners and mass spectroscopy imaging systems. Companies are continuously collaborating with research and medical institutions to expand the digital diagnosis or the digital pathology space.



In the last five years (January 2015-February 2020), the market witnessed approximately 303 notable key developments.These included 119 product launches, and enhancements 108 synergistic activities, 31 mergers, and acquisitions, 24 regulatory and legal activities, among others.



Most of the companies are significantly undertaking synergistic activities and product launches to not only expand their global footprint but also to leverage technologies and products offered by other companies in a bid to consolidate the marketplace. Therefore, synergistic activities constitute the dominant contributors' strategies.



The key players contributing to the global tissue imaging market are Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Abcam Plc, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Fluidigm Corporation, Olympus Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Merck KGaA, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Nikon Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., among others.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Switzerland

• Netherlands

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• South Korea

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific



