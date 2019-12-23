The global TOC analyzer market at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global TOC Analyzer Market: About this market

This TOC analyzer market analysis considers sales from both laboratory and online types. Our study also finds the sales of TOC analyzers in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2019, the laboratory segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as cost-effectiveness will play a significant role in the laboratory segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global TOC analyzer market report looks at factors such as the growing focus of wastewater treatment, favorable regulatory guidelines for water testing in the pharmaceutical industry, and rising demand for analytical instruments in food and beverage industries. However, the high cost of online process analyzers, lack of skilled workforce, and intense competition among vendors may hamper the growth of the TOC analyzer industry over the forecast period.



Global TOC Analyzer Market: Overview

Rising demand for analytical instruments in food and beverage industries

Food and beverage manufacturers are competing intensely to offer innovative and high-quality products without compromising on consumer safety, convenience. and health. The constant focus of these industries on developing reliable methods of production to achieve cost benefits has resulted in the introduction of optimum methods of quality control and product testing. Food and beverage industries have become the primary consumers of TOC instruments, tools, and techniques, which are used in their laboratories and testing facilities to determine the quality of water in food processing and ensure product safety by immobilizing toxic content, customizing product content, and isolating and evaluating nutrients. TOC analyzers provide real-time organic load variations and help F&B plant operators make data-driven decisions pertaining to process monitoring, regulatory compliance, and quality control. These factors are increasing the adoption of TOC analyzers among the food and beverage industries will lead to the expansion of the global TOC analyzer market at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

Introduction of portable process analyzers

Vendors are increasingly investing in the development and introduction of portable process monitoring instruments, such as the TOC analyzers. By installing a portable process analyzer, the TOC levels in liquid samples, such as water, can be measured at the line itself. They also help to reduce the cost and time associated with sample analysis and are thus more convenient. Moreover, a portable process analyzers offer more accurate results than laboratory analyzers as the sample analysis is performed at the production line. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global TOC analyzer market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading TOC analyzer manufacturers, that include Danaher Corp., Endress+Hauser Management AG, HORIBA Ltd., LAR Process Analysers AG, Metrohm AG, Mettler-Toledo International Inc., Shimadzu Corp., SUEZ SA, Teledyne Technologies Inc., and Xylem Inc.

Also, the TOC analyzer market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



