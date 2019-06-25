NEW YORK, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Toilet Care Market:



About this market



Toilet care products consist of cleaning agents, including chemical solutions and cleaning brushes. Technavio's toilet care market considers the sales of liquid toilet cleaners, toilet rim blocks, and others. Our analysis also considers the sales of toilet care products in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, liquid toilet cleaners segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as suitability for all toilet types will play a significant role in the liquid toilet cleaners segment to maintain its market position. Also, our toilet care market looks at factors such as expansions of commercial end-users, increasing awareness of health and hygiene, and new product launches. However, poor access to proper toilet facilities, health hazards caused by toilet care products, and the increasing availability of counterfeit products may hamper the growth of the toilet care industry over the forecast period.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5786711/?utm_source=PRN



Global Toilet Care Market:



Overview



Expansions of commercial end-users



The expansion of commercial buildings such as shopping malls, hotels and restaurants, and amusement parks have increased the need for toilets and toilet care products. The Louvre Hotels Group recently announced its plans to launch nearly 12 hotels in India during the forecast period. Similarly, Tim Hortons announced its plans to open over 1,500 restaurants in China by 2028. Many such expansion plans of commercial end-users are expected to drive the growth of the global toilet care market size at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.



Initiatives for expanding sanitation facilities



Several organizations and governments in developing countries are undertaking initiatives to expand proper sanitation facilities by increasing the number of toilets. For instance, the Federal Government of Nigeria recently signed an agreement with the Kano State Government to improve sanitary facilities. Initiatives undertaken by many such organizations will have a positive impact on the growth of the global toilet care market size.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive the global toilet care market size during the forecast period 2019-2023, click here.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several players, the global toilet care market is moderately fragmented. Technavio's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several toilet care manufacturers, including Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kao Corp., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, The Clorox Co., and Unilever Plc.



Also, the toilet care market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5786711/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

