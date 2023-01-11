The Global Tourism Film Festival Announces GTFF 2023 held in Canada with North Bay, Ontario

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Launching the 2023 Festival Edition, GTFF is held next year in Canada, in association with the City of North Bay Ontario and Tourism North Bay Ontario.

GTFF 2023 film categories screened during April 27-30, 2023, include Feature Films, Documentaries, Short Films and Tourism Commercials.

North Bay Ontario

Consistent with the previous GTFF held in partnership with Netherlands Tourism, GTFF 2023 will present films extolling a central connection with tourism. GTFF 2023 selections includes films that showcase fascinating world regions and cultures.

The 2023 Festival features a diverse slate of workshops and seminars, sponsored by events partner Canadore College. Event attendees will have access to a suite of educational programming, delivered by expert Film Industry professionals with credits that include network television and film.

GTFF 2023 will spotlight Canada's renowned film production incentives with invaluable insight into production credits, incentives, and film financing, with workshops conducted by the National Film Board of Canada(NFB), Canada's Telefilm and Ontario Creates.

Hosted in Canada, the 2023 festival theme integrates the country's majestic natural heritage, multiculturalism, and indigenous peoples. Northern Ontario encapsulates these attributes with North Bay established as the 'Gateway to the North', only 3.5 hours from Toronto.

"On behalf of the Global Tourism Film Festival, I am delighted the GTFF is held in Canada in partnership with the City of North Bay which has secured an eminent future serving the film and tourism sectors in exciting ways" said Nisha Amin, GTFF Executive Director.

"I am so pleased our community has been selected to host the 2023 Global Tourism Film Festival (GTFF)," said North Bay Mayor Peter Chirico. "On behalf of City Council and the community, we look forward to welcoming GTFF organizers and attendees to North Bay in April.

Attendees receive access to workshops from International Tourism Authorities, which allows them to discover the unique cultural, natural, and historic treasures of global destinations. GTFF is the quintessential platform for public audiences to discover captivating film and explore travel planning. Audiences will experience tantalizing galas, cultural entertainment and be exposed to independent cinema which focuses on destinations and their unique attributes.

GTFF 2023 destination partner Air Canada provides attendees special fares on travel coming to North Bay for the festival.

For more detailed information on participation, attendance or accreditation visit www.tourism-festival.org or contact GTFF directly.

About the Global Tourism Film Festival

GTFF is a Film Festival presenting films which have the power to raise awareness about the vital role destinations play in the success of cinema and television. GTFF, a world-first nomadic Tourism Film Festival, is produced to be held in support of tourism destinations and local economies dependent on tourism. A portion of Festival profits are donated to sustainable tourism initiatives.

