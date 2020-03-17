The Global Trade Finance Market is expected to grow by USD 11.25 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Trade Finance Market 2020-2024 The analyst has been monitoring the global trade finance market 2020-2024 and it is poised to grow by USD 11.25 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. Our reports on global trade finance market 2020-2024 provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing number of exports. In addition, emergence of clearing houses is anticipated to boost the growth of the global trade finance market 2020-2024 as well. Market Segmentation The global trade finance market 2020-2024 is segmented as below: Trade Finance Instruments: • Traditional Trade Finance • Supply Chain Finance • Structured Trade Finance Geographic Segmentation: • APAC • Europe • MEA • North America • South America Key Trends for global trade finance market 2020-2024 growth This study identifies emergence of clearing houses as the prime reasons driving the global trade finance market 2020-2024 growth during the next few years. Prominent vendors in global trade finance market 2020-2024 We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global trade finance market 2020-2024, including some of the vendors such as Banco Santander SA, Bank of America Corp., BNP Paribas SA, Citigroup Inc., CrÃ©dit Agricole Group, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., HSBC Holdings Plc, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo & Co. . The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



