The global traffic safety products market at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Traffic Safety Products Market: About this market

This traffic safety products market analysis considers sales from traffic vests and rainwear, tube delineators, traffic cones, traffic barricades, and other products. Our analysis also considers the sales of traffic safety products in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the traffic vests and rainwear market segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the rising number of road construction and expansion activities and increasing number of road safety programs and associated policies will play a significant role in traffic vests and rainwear market segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global traffic safety products market report looks at factors such as increasing focus on the development of road infrastructure, rising number of road accidents, and increasing investments in the construction of industrial and commercial areas. However, lack of awareness about road safety, volatility in raw material prices, and concerns related to environment protection and recycling may hamper the growth of the traffic safety products industry over the forecast period.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05815169/?utm_source=PRN



Global Traffic Safety Products Market: Overview

The rising number of road accidents

The incidence of road accidents is increasing, especially in low and middle-income countries where road safety monitoring frameworks are still being implemented. Hence, several countries are adopting efficient safety practices including the use of road safety equipment such as traffic cones, delineators road signs channelizers, and barriers at proper locations to provide proper guidance to drivers which will minimize the number of traffic fatalities and injuries. This will lead to the expansion of the global traffic safety products market at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

Technological advances in traffic safety products

The manufacturers of traffic safety products are focusing on the integration of advanced technologies to enhance the safety of workers in road work zones. The integration of LED lights into vests, rainwear, cones, and barricades has enhanced the visibility of traffic safety products. For instance, VisionVest LLC developed a new traffic vest that features LED lighting, a phone-charging facility, and GPS location-tracking devices. Integrating such features into safety vests helps in enhancing the safety and efficiency of workers. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global traffic safety products market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading traffic safety products manufacturers, that include 3M Co., Avery Dennison Corp., Brady Worldwide Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Lindsay Corp., RoadSafe Traffic Systems Inc., Shenzhen Luming Traffic Equipment Co. Ltd., SWARCO AG, Traffic Technologies Ltd., and Valmont Industries Inc.

Also, the traffic safety products market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05815169/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

