The Global Transactional and Marketing Emails Market is expected to grow by $14104.14 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.11% during the forecast period

Global Transactional and Marketing Emails Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the transactional and marketing emails market and it is poised to grow by $14104.14 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.11% during the forecast period. Our report on the transactional and marketing emails market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing focus on engaging audience through email marketing, high ROI and cost-effectiveness of email campaigns, and an increase in email users.



The transactional and marketing emails market is segmented as below:

By Application

â€¢ Marketing

â€¢ Transactions



By End-user

â€¢ SMEs

â€¢ Large enterprises

â€¢ Government



By Geography

â€¢ APAC

â€¢ North America

â€¢ Europe

â€¢ South America

â€¢ Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing use of interactive elements in marketing emails as one of the prime reasons driving the transactional and marketing emails market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of big data and AI and the growing demand for email optimization for mobile platforms will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters. Our report on the transactional and marketing emails market covers the following areas:

â€¢ Transactional and marketing emails market sizing

â€¢ Transactional and marketing emails market forecast

â€¢ Transactional and marketing emails market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading transactional and marketing emails market vendors that include ActiveCampaign LLC, Amazon.com Inc., Constant Contact Inc., DMi Partners Inc., Elastic Email Inc., HubSpot Inc., Ignite Visibility LLC, Inbox Army LLC, Intuit Inc., Klaviyo Inc., MailerSend Inc., MessageBird BV, MH Digital Consulting Group LLC, Netcore Cloud Pvt. Ltd., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Sendinblue SAS, Sinch AB, SmartMail, Technetto Email Marketing, and Twilio Inc. Also, the transactional and marketing emails market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. Technavioâ€™s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



