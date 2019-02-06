NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Tissue Products, Immunosuppressive Drugs, Preservation Solutions, Tissue Transplant, Organ Transplant, Heart Valve, Vascular Grafts, Bone Grafts, Cornea, Skin Grafts, Bone Marrow, Other Tissues, Kidney Transplant, Liver Transplant, Heart Transplant, Lung Transplant, Pancreas Transplant, Other Transplant, Hospitals, Transplant Centres, Other End-Users



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05731224



The global transplant market will reach $29bn in 2019 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2018- 2029. Visiongain estimated that Germany will hold 7.3% of the global transplant market.



How this report will benefit you

Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector.

In this brand new 184-page report you will receive 82 tables and 55 figures– all unavailable elsewhere.

The 184-page report provides clear detailed insight into the transplant market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.

By ordering and reading our brand-new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.



Report Scope

• Global Transplant Market from 2019-2029



Forecast of the Global Transplant market by Product:

• Tissue Products

• Immunosuppressive Drugs

• Preservation Solutions



Forecast of the Global Transplant market by Application:

• Tissue Transplant: Heart Valve, Vascular Grafts, Bone Grafts, Cornea, Skin Grafts, Bone Marrow, Other Tissues

• Organ Transplant: Kidney Transplant, Liver Transplant, Heart Transplant, Lung Transplant, Pancreas Transplant, Other Transplant



Forecast of the Global Transplant market by End-user:

• Hospitals

• Transplant Centers

• Others



This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2029 for these regional and national markets:

• North America: US, Canada

• EU: Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain and rest of EU

• Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, India and rest of Asia-Pacific

• RoW: Brazil, Mexico, Russia, South Africa and rest of ROW



Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the transplant market:

• AbbVie, Inc.

• Arthrex, Inc.

• Medtronic

• Novartis AG

• Stryker

• Teva Pharmaceuticals

• Veloxis Pharmaceuticals

• Zimmer Biomet

• This study discusses the competitive landscape, including factors that drive and restrain the transplant market



This report also provides the number organ transplant procedures from 2012-2027 in selected countries:

• The US

• Canada

• Germany

• UK

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Japan

• China

• Brazil

• Mexico

• South Africa

• Russia



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05731224



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

