The global treasury and risk management software market at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period

Global Treasury and Risk Management Software Market: About this market

This treasury and risk management software market analysis considers sales from both on-premises and cloud-based deployment. Our study also finds the sales of treasury and risk management software in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the on-premises segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as high system security compared with the public cloud offering will play a significant role in the on-premises segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global treasury and risk management software market report looks at factors such as demand for regulatory compliance, rise in adoption of cloud-based treasury and risk management software, and benefits associated with treasury and risk management software. However, data security and cybersecurity concerns, the threat from open-source treasury and risk management software, and issues associated with system integration may hamper the growth of the treasury and risk management software industry over the forecast period.



Global Treasury and Risk Management Software Market: Overview

Benefits associated with treasury and risk management software

Treasury and risk management software helps organizations improve their financial performance by reducing capital requirements. It integrates, automates, improves visibility, and collaborates various processes to help treasurers manage risk, maximize liquidity, and drive the growth of the organization. Treasury and risk management software also supports the integration of foreign exchange, investment, and derivative portals and provides real-time position updates. Owing to many such benefits, organizations are increasingly adopting treasury and risk management software, which will lead to the expansion of the global treasury and risk management software market at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

Intelligent treasury management software

There has been a surge in data leakage and Internet fraud incidence reported in banks and organizations belonging to other industries. Therefore, to protect financial resources, companies are adopting advanced analytics solutions. Banks and other organizations are adopting analytics solutions such as Al, ML, and big data to automate treasury tasks and recommend actions to take and identify exceptions to policy. AI-enabled treasury and risk management software can automate identifying risks, assess large volumes of data and generate new types of insights, track financial documents, and evolve chatbots. The intelligent software can also improve fraud detection and productivity. Such factors are creating a significant demand for treasury and risk management software integrated with big data, AI, and machine learning (ML). This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of a few major players, the global treasury and risk management software market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of few leading treasury and risk management software manufacturers, that include Calypso Technology Inc., EdgeVerve Systems Ltd., Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Finastra, ION Group, Kyriba Corp., Murex SAS, SAP SE, TreasuryXpress Inc., and Wolters Kluwer NV.

Also, the treasury and risk management software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



