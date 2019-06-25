NEW YORK, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



Tree nuts comprise various nuts such as almonds, hazelnuts, pistachios, and walnuts. Technavio's tree nuts market analysis considers the sales of almonds, pistachios, walnuts, cashews, and others. Our analysis also considers the sales of tree nuts in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, almonds segment had a significant share market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the presence of anti-oxidants and other healthy fats will play a significant role in the almonds segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global tree nuts market looks at factors such as an increase in consumption of tree nuts, health benefits associated with tree nuts, and rise in a number of tree nut-based snack launches. However, the potential source of allergens, stringent food safety regulations, and high production cost associated with tree nuts may hamper the growth of the tree nuts industry over the forecast period.







Tree nuts are rich in unsaturated fatty compounds, proteins, fibers, and other nutrients and minerals, including magnesium and vitamin E. Adding almonds in diet regulate bad cholesterol levels in the body, aids in weight loss, and reduces the risk factors associated with type-2 diabetes. Walnuts are rich in antioxidants and are considered an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids and helps in reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Owing to such health benefits, the demand for tree nuts is increasing among consumers and is expected to drive the growth of the global tree nuts market size at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period.



The growing consumer interest in the consumption of tree nuts is creating significant growth opportunities for investors in the tree nuts industry. The increasing demand for tree nuts and the increase in their prices are encouraging cultivators to increase their production. In 2017, The Almond Board of California (ABC) invested heavily to enhance farming practices. Similarly, Australia is witnessing an expansion of nut farming due to increasing investments by several funding groups. These developments are expected to boost the growth of the global tree nuts market size.



With the presence of many players, the global tree nuts market is moderately fragmented. Technavio's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several tree nut producers, that include Archer Daniels Midland Co., Blue Diamond Growers, Mariani Nut Co., Olam International Ltd., and Select Harvests Ltd.



Also, the tree nuts market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



