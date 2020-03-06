The Global Triathlon Network (GTN) Chooses Amp Human

PARK CITY, Utah, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amp Human announced that the Global Triathlon Network (GTN) – the world's largest triathlon channel and community – has chosen Amp Human as presenting partner for the channel's weekly news program, the GTN Show.

GTN has more than 338,000 YouTube subscribers and is presented by ex-pros Mark Threlfall, Heather Fell, and Fraser Cartmell, who together boast over 30 years of triathlon racing experience.

GTN publishes groundbreaking video content which continues to grow in terms of views, and remains relevant long after publication. Dynamic, accessible and modern, GTN's content is delivered directly to the audience, via their smartphone, computer, tablet or television.

"On GTN we work with some of the biggest and best brands in triathlon," said Marc Bearman, Partnerships Director of GTN. "AMP Human creates products that help triathletes get the most out of their training, and perform to the best of their ability; we are proud to welcome AMP Human to the GTN family."

"GTN has a unique ability to translate complicated tech elegantly into messages that all triathletes can understand and benefit from," said Naomi Clarkson, Chief Growth Officer of Amp Human "We can't wait to highlight our flagship product, PR Lotion, through them."

PR Lotion uses a patented skin absorption technology to give athletes access to improved performance without the typical side-effects associated with the oral use of bicarb.

Learn more about GTN at https://www.youtube.com/gtn. For more on Amp Human, visit https://amphuman.com.

About Amp Human

Based in Park City, UT, Amp Human's mission is to fundamentally raise human capacity by creating a trusted new category of products to help athletes of all types push their limits. Their flagship product, PR Lotion, is relied on by the world's best athletes to give their bodies more bicarb to neutralize acid in muscles which helps them push harder and recover faster. For more information visit Amp Human and follow on @AMPHUMAN.

About GTN

Part of the Play Sports Network – the world's largest cycling media company, reaching and engaging with 40.1 million across its portfolio of cycling, mountain biking and triathlon brands – the Global Triathlon Network (GTN), is the world's biggest and fastest growing triathlon channel and community. To learn more about GTN, visit https://www.youtube.com/gtn.

