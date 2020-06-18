The Global Turbo Expanders Market is expected to grow by $ 77.41 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Turbo Expanders Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the turbo expanders market and it is poised to grow by $ 77.41 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. Our reports on turbo expanders market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising popularity of gas generators and increasing adoption of turbo expanders from oil and gas industry. In addition, rising popularity of gas generators is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The turbo expanders market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscapes

The turbo expanders market is segmented as below:

By End-user

Oil and gas

Power

Others

By Geographic Landscapes

North America

APAC

Europe

MEA

South America

This study identifies the growing need for energy-efficient compressors as one of the prime reasons driving the turbo expanders market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our turbo expanders market covers the following areas:

Turbo expanders market sizing

Turbo expanders market forecast

Turbo expanders market industry analysis

