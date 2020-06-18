The Global Turbo Expanders Market is expected to grow by $ 77.41 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period
Jun 18, 2020, 13:12 ET
NEW YORK, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Global Turbo Expanders Market 2020-2024
The analyst has been monitoring the turbo expanders market and it is poised to grow by $ 77.41 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. Our reports on turbo expanders market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05914689/?utm_source=PRN
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising popularity of gas generators and increasing adoption of turbo expanders from oil and gas industry. In addition, rising popularity of gas generators is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The turbo expanders market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscapes
The turbo expanders market is segmented as below:
By End-user
- Oil and gas
- Power
- Others
By Geographic Landscapes
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
This study identifies the growing need for energy-efficient compressors as one of the prime reasons driving the turbo expanders market growth during the next few years.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our turbo expanders market covers the following areas:
- Turbo expanders market sizing
- Turbo expanders market forecast
- Turbo expanders market industry analysis
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05914689/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker