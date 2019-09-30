The global ultrasonic cleaning equipment market at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

This ultrasonic cleaning equipment market analysis considers sales from multistage, benchtop, and standalone products. Our analysis also considers the sales of ultrasonic cleaning equipment in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the multistage segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the growing manufacturing industry and rising industrialization?will play a significant role in the multistage segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global ultrasonic cleaning equipment market report looks at factors such as the increase in demand from developing countries and end-user industries and improved efficiency of machinery in end-user industries. However, challenges faced by manufacturers during conformity to standards, volatility in raw material prices, and long replacement cycle of ultrasonic cleaning equipment may hamper the growth of the ultrasonic cleaning equipment industry over the forecast period.



Cleaning of unwanted substances like different metals, hybrid metals, and certain substrates found in various devices and components requires the use of ultrasonic cleaning equipment. In addition, machines and components that are used in the manufacturing industry are cleaned frequently to maintain performance and curtail downtime. Therefore, ultrasonic cleaning equipment finds extensive use in various industries as it improves the productivity of the manufacturing facility. Some of the industries where ultrasonic cleaning equipment is used are healthcare, automotive, aerospace and defense, and tools and jewelry manufacturing. Moreover, these products are cost-effective and ensure the quality of the final products, which in turn, improves the competence of the machinery. The benefits of ultrasonic cleaning equipment lead to the expansion of the global ultrasonic cleaning equipment market at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.



Market players are introducing automated ultrasonic cleaning equipment that is integrated with the Quality 4.0 standard. With the advent of Quality 4.0, companies are expected to shift from the traditional practice of descriptive analytics to prescriptive analytics. Industries are tapping the benefits of Quality 4.0 by shifting to the use of big data analytics and analyzing data using the Internet of Things (IoT) to get new insights for strategic decision-making.? This offers high level of traceability and allows companies to easily monitor several key ultrasonic cleaning parameters through real-time data analysis?and achieve operational excellence through continuous improvements. Quality 4.0 includes technologies such as intelligence, connectedness, automation, and best-in-class processes. The integration of Quality 4.0 in ultrasonic cleaning equipment is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



With the presence of several major players, the global ultrasonic cleaning equipment market is highly fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ultrasonic cleaning equipment manufacturers, that include Blue Wave Ultrasonics, Cleaning Technologies Group LLC, Elma Schmidbauer GmbH, Emerson Electric Co., GuangDong GT Ultrasonic Co. Ltd., Kemet International Ltd., L&R Manufacturing Co., Mettler Electronics Corp., SharperTek, and Skymen Cleaning Equipment Shenzhen Co. Ltd.



Also, the ultrasonic cleaning equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



