The Global Undecylenic Acid Market is forescasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.52% during the period 2018-2022

Undecylenic acid, also known as 10- undecanoic acid, is produced by the pyrolysis of ricinoleic acid which si derived from castor oil. The pyrolysis of cator oil at 700 degree Celsius and at low pressure produces undecylenic acid and hyptaldehyde as by- products.



Technavio's analysts forecast the global undecylenic acid market to grow at a CAGR of 4.52% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global undecylenic acid market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the use of undecylenic acid in different applications



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Undecylenic Acid Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Arkema

• HOKOKU

• Merck

• Vigon International

• Kalpsutra Chemicals

• SHREEJI PHARMA INTERNATIONAL



Market driver

• Increasing demand for undecylenic acid in 5teh flavours and fragrances sector

Market challenge

• Availability of castor oil substitues

Market trend

• Discovery of neuroprotective properties of undecylenic acid

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



