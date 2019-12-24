The global unified endpoint management market at a CAGR of almost 36% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Unified Endpoint Management Market: About this market

This unified endpoint management market analysis considers sales from cloud-based, on-premises, and hybrid deployment. Our study also finds the sales of unified endpoint management in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the cloud-based segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as faster deployment, improved flexibility and scalability will play a significant role in the cloud-based segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global unified endpoint management market report looks at factors such as the need for integrated UEM solutions to manage traditional and non-traditional endpoints, expansion of enterprise mobility and mobile workforce, and increased security threats. However, availability of open-source UEM solutions, lack of awareness regarding benefits of UEM solutions, and integration issues in device and OS fragmentation may hamper the growth of the unified endpoint management industry over the forecast period.



Global Unified Endpoint Management Market: Overview

Need for integrated UEM solutions to manage traditional and non-traditional endpoints

UEM solutions enable enterprises to integrate various endpoints such as smartphones, PCs, tablets, servers, printers, and other devices to the network. They also help integrate endpoint solutions from different vendors and reduce the complexities associated with network infrastructure. Moreover, UEM solutions can analyze data to identify threat patterns, automatically responding to threats and removing them, notifying security personnel, and collecting activity data from endpoints to indicate threats. Many such benefits offered by UEM solutions eliminate the need for multiple endpoint solutions. This demand for low-calorie chocolate will lead to the expansion of the global unified endpoint management market at a CAGR of almost 36% during the forecast period.

Integration of AI into UEM solutions

The increasing number of cyber threats globally has driven the need to protect networks through strong preventive and predictive solutions. Al-based UEM solutions offer predictive analytics and quick response compared with traditional UEM solutions. Therefore, enterprises in the BFSI, healthcare, government, and other end-user industries are expected to adopt Al-based UEM solutions. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global unified endpoint management market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading unified endpoint management manufacturers, that include 42Gears Mobility Systems Pvt. Ltd., BlackBerry Ltd., Citrix Systems Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Ivanti Software Inc., Matrix42 AG, Microsoft Corp., MobileIron Inc., Sophos Group Plc, and VMware Inc.

Also, the unified endpoint management market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



