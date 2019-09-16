NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Urine Flow Market: About this market

This urine flow meters market analysis considers sales from types such as wired urine flow meters and wireless urine flow meters. Our analysis also considers the sales of urine flow meters in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the wired urine flow meters segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing number of product offerings by various vendors will play a significant role in the wired urine flow meters segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global urine flow meters market report looks at factors such as the increasing number of uroflowmetry tests owing to rise in urinary problems, favorable reimbursement scenario, and the absence of substitute devices for uroflowmetry. However, saturation in developed countries, lack of awareness and access to healthcare and inadequate healthcare infrastructure, and lack of skilled medical technicians may hamper the growth of the urine flow meters industry over the forecast period.



Global Urine Flow Meters Market: Overview

Absence of substitute devices for uroflowmetry

With the prevalence of several urinary disorders and diseases, the importance of diagnosing the urinary symptoms is of utmost priority. This consequently creates the demand for the urine flow meter which is a simple, non-invasive diagnostic test for calculating the speed, volume, and duration of urine flow. The absence of substitute devices for performing uroflowmetry is a major advantage for the growth of the global urine flow meters market. This will lead to the expansion of the global urine flow meters market at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

Emerging countries provide immense growth opportunities

Emerging economies demonstrate considerable growth potential for medical device manufacturers owing to an increase in the demand for it to serve the ever-rising population, including the geriatric population. The use of healthcare products and services is increasing as a substantial proportion of the expanding middle-class community in emerging markets is gaining access to private medical insurance. Healthcare infrastructure has garnered the attention of global institutional investors. Moreover, with cheap labor and improving healthcare infrastructure, China and India provide considerable growth opportunities to medical device manufacturers. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global urine flow meters market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading urine flow meters manufacturers, that include Apex MediTech, Digitimer Ltd., Laborie Group, Mcube Technology Co. Ltd., Medica SpA, NOVAmedtek, SCHIPPERS-MEDIZINTECHNIK, Status Medical Equipment, The Prometheus Group, and tic Medizintechnik GmbH & Co. KG.

Also, the urine flow meters market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



