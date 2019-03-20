The global utility locator market is forescasted to grow at a CAGR of 5

NEW YORK, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About Utility Locator

Utility locator is defined as a tool for identifying and mapping underground utilities such as telecommunication lines, gas pipelines, electric cable distribution and water pipes.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05745762/?utm_source=PRN



Technavio's analysts forecast the global utility locator market to grow at a CAGR of 5.68% during the period 2019-2023.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global utility locator market for 2019-2023. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the use of utility locator in different technology.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Utility Locator Market 2019-2023, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• AECOM

• Babcock International Group

• Bechtel

• Holtec International

• Orano



Market driver

• Growing safety and security concerns regarding protection of underground utilities

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market challenge

• Lack of expertise and shortage of manpower

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market trend

• Evolution in technology for enhancing underground utility locators

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



You can request one free hour of our analyst's time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05745762/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

