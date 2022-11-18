The Global Vacuum Truck Market is expected to grow by $416.93 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.41% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Vacuum Truck Market 2022-2026

The analyst has been monitoring the vacuum truck market and it is poised to grow by $416.93 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.41% during the forecast period. Our report on the vacuum truck market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising application of vacuum trucks in industrial cleaning, the growth of the construction industry, and the growing demand from municipal corporations.

The vacuum truck market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The vacuum truck market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Industrial

• Excavation

• General cleaning

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the advent of electric vacuum trucks as one of the prime reasons driving the vacuum truck market growth during the next few years. Also, rising environmental awareness and technological advancements in vacuum trucks will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the vacuum truck market covers the following areas:

• Vacuum truck market sizing

• Vacuum truck market forecast

• Vacuum truck market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading vacuum truck market vendors that include AFI Group, Alamo Group Inc., Amphitec b.v., Cappellotto S.p.A., Chengli Special Automobile Co. Ltd., DISAB Vacuum Technology AB, Federal Signal Corp., Fulongma Group Co. Ltd., Hi-Vac Corp., Hol Mac Corp., KANEMATSU ENGINEERING CO. LTD., KOKS Group BV, Ledwell, RIVARD S.A.S, Sewer Equipment Co. of America, The Toro Co., Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd., Transway Systems Inc., Vac Con Inc., and GapVax Inc. Also, the vacuum truck market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



