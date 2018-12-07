The Global Vaping Tank Market (2018-2022) is Projected to Surge at a CAGR of 28.92% -- Increasing Number of Vape Shops & Stores Across the Globe

DUBLIN, Dec 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Vaping Tank Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 28.92% during the period 2019-2023.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend affecting this market is the rising number of mergers and acquisitions in the industry. Since 2010, many large vendors in the tobacco market are engaged in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to enter the emerging vapors, tanks, and modifiers (VTM) market and increase their market share.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the increasing number of vape shops and stores across the globe. Globally, the number of people who use e-cigarettes has grown considerably, which is likely to augment the growth of the global vaping tank market over the next few years. Also, factors such as promotional initiatives taken by various government agencies are compelling consumers to shift toward safer smoking alternatives.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the negative health effects of vaping. Many countries have imposed bans on the use of vaping products owing to the serious health risks to vapes which will negatively impact the growth of the vaping tank market.

Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Global OVT market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Global CVT market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Vaping tank market in Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Vaping tank market in EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Vaping tank market in APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Vaping tank market in the US

Vaping tank market in the UK

Vaping tank market in China

Vaping tank market in Poland

Vaping tank market in France

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Rising trend of mergers and acquisitions

Growing e-commerce-based retailing

Product innovation in terms of styles and flavors

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive Landscape

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Aspire

IJOY

Imperial Brands

Innokin Technology

Joyetech Group

Shenzhen IVPS Technology

VapeFly.net

