The Global Vaping Tank Market (2018-2022) is Projected to Surge at a CAGR of 28.92% -- Increasing Number of Vape Shops & Stores Across the Globe
The "Global Vaping Tank Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Vaping Tank Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 28.92% during the period 2019-2023.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend affecting this market is the rising number of mergers and acquisitions in the industry. Since 2010, many large vendors in the tobacco market are engaged in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to enter the emerging vapors, tanks, and modifiers (VTM) market and increase their market share.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the increasing number of vape shops and stores across the globe. Globally, the number of people who use e-cigarettes has grown considerably, which is likely to augment the growth of the global vaping tank market over the next few years. Also, factors such as promotional initiatives taken by various government agencies are compelling consumers to shift toward safer smoking alternatives.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the negative health effects of vaping. Many countries have imposed bans on the use of vaping products owing to the serious health risks to vapes which will negatively impact the growth of the vaping tank market.
Key Vendors
- Aspire
- IJOY
- Imperial Brands
- Innokin Technology
- Joyetech Group
- Shenzhen IVPS Technology
- VapeFly.net
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Global OVT market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Global CVT market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Vaping tank market in Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Vaping tank market in EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Vaping tank market in APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Vaping tank market in the US
- Vaping tank market in the UK
- Vaping tank market in China
- Vaping tank market in Poland
- Vaping tank market in France
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Rising trend of mergers and acquisitions
- Growing e-commerce-based retailing
- Product innovation in terms of styles and flavors
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive Landscape
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aspire
- IJOY
- Imperial Brands
- Innokin Technology
- Joyetech Group
- Shenzhen IVPS Technology
- VapeFly.net
