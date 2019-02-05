NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising safety and security concerns worldwide are expected to drive the overall vehicle scanner market.



The global vehicle scanner market is estimated to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2018 at a CAGR of 6.28% to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2025. The growth of the vehicle scanner market is driven because of the increasing security and safety concerns worldwide. Buyers are installing the vehicle scanning technology in their premises as it helps in identifying immediate threats, contraband, foreign objects, and others. The vehicle scanner market is used for many applications such as military checkpoints, border crossings, airports and seaports, hotels and royal palaces, government buildings, nuclear power plants, and chemical companies. Although vehicle scanners are installed in many places, however, the growth is still slow due to the limited sale of the system.



High spending on infrastructural development will propel the growth of portable/mobile vehicle scanner system during the forecast period.

The portable/mobile vehicle scanner system segment is the fastest growing vehicle scanner market.The portable scanners have high growth potential as they can be installed at any desired inspection location and require low installation cost as compared with static scanners.



Moreover, the high spending on infrastructure in the developing countries is likely to propel the vehicle scanner market for portable/mobile scanners.



North America is expected to record the largest market during the forecast period.

North America is the largest vehicle scanner market, followed by the Middle East.North America is home to leading vehicle scanner manufacturers such as Gatekeeper Security, Leidos, and IRD.



The North American region has faced safety and security concerns such as terrorism, contraband, and other illegal activities, which have fueled the demand for high safety and security systems in the region.Government and private and commercial properties are focusing more on the safety concerns to combat rising threats and activities.



To ensure safety and security and to minimize irregular activities, properties are installing under vehicle scanners and overhead x-ray systems for full vehicle body scanning. These factors are expected to propel the vehicle scanner market in North America.



In-depth interviews were conducted with CEOs, marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the vehicle scanner market.

• By Company Type: Tier I - 57%, Tier II - 39%, and Tier III - 4%,

• By Designation: C Level - 38%, D Level - 42%, and Others - 20%

• By Region: North America - 33%, Europe - 28%, Middle East - 24%, Asia Pacific - 13%, Rest of the World - 2%



The global vehicle scanner market is dominated by major players such as Gatekeeper Security (US), SecuScan (Germany), UVIScan (Netherlands), Leidos (US), and IRD (Canada).



Research Coverage:

The market study covers the vehicle scanner across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments such as by scanner type, structure type, application, component, technology, and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall vehicle scanner market and the sub segments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



