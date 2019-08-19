NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities and forecast in vehicular communication market to 2024 by product type (V2V, V2I, V2P and others), by vehicle type (Passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles and electric vehicles), by offering (hardware and software), by end user (OEM and aftermarket) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)







The future of the global vehicular communication market looks promising with opportunities in the passenger cars, commercial vehicle, and electric vehicles markets. The global vehicular communication market is expected to reach an estimated $18.3 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 19% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are growing concern for better traffic management, rising demand for real-time traffic congestion control for passenger safety, and increasing use of artificial intelligence in vehicles.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include integration of predictive vehicle maintenance using real-time monitoring and development of artificial intelligence with vehicular infotainment system.



The study includes the vehicular communication market size and forecast for global vehicular communication market through 2024, segmented by product type, vehicle type, end user, offering, and region as follows:



Vehicular Communication Market by Product Type ($M Shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024)

Vehicle to vehicle (V2V) Vehicle to infrastructure (V2I) Vehicle to pedestrians (V2P) Others



Vehicular Communication Market by Vehicle Type ($ M Shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024)

Passenger Cars Light Commercial Vehicles Heavy Commercial Vehicles Electric Vehicles



Vehicular Communication Market by offering ($ M Shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024)

Hardware Software



Vehicular Communication Market by End User ($ Million from 2013 to 2024)

OEM Aftermarket



Vehicular Communication Market by Region ($ Million from 2013 to 2024)

North America US Canada Mexico Europe Germany Russia France United Kingdom Italy Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia The Rest of the World Brazil Turkey

Some of the vehicular communication companies profiled in this report include Continental, Qualcomm, Continental, Robot Bosch, NXP semiconductors, Delphi Automotive, and Infineon technologies are the major vehicular communication system manufacturers.



On the basis of its comprehensive research, The analyst forecasts that the vehicle to vehicle segment will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing roadways communication infrastructure, development of wireless technology, and growing awareness for driver's safety.



Within this market, electric vehicle will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing electric vehicle production and higher penetration of vehicular communication system in electric vehicle as compare to ICE vehicles.



North America will remain the largest region due to favorable policies and regulations by the government to reduce accidents and the increasing need for a better and effective transportation system. Europe is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of vehicular communication systems in luxury cars.



Some of the features of "Vehicular Communication Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: Global vehicular communication market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use and use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Global vehicular communication market size by product type, vehicle type, end user, and offering type in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global vehicular communication market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of vehicular communication in the global vehicular communication market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of vehicular communication in the global vehicular communication market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high growth opportunities for the global vehicular communication market by product type (V2V, V2I, V2P and others), by vehicle type (Passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles and electric vehicles), by offering (hardware and software), by end user (OEM and aftermarket) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this vehicular communication (vehicle to vehicle (V2V) communication market, vehicle to vehicle communication market, V2X market, vehicular communications market) market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this vehicular communication (vehicle to vehicle (V2V) communication market, vehicle to vehicle communication market, V2X market, vehicular communications market) market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this vehicular communication (vehicle to vehicle (V2V) communication market, vehicle to vehicle communication market, V2X market, vehicular communications market) market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the vehicular communication (vehicle to vehicle (V2V) communication market, vehicle to vehicle communication market, V2X market, vehicular communications market) market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the vehicular communication (vehicle to vehicle (V2V) communication market, vehicle to vehicle communication market, V2X market, vehicular communications market) market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this vehicular communication (vehicle to vehicle (V2V) communication market, vehicle to vehicle communication market, V2X market, vehicular communications market) market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this vehicular communication (vehicle to vehicle (V2V) communication market, vehicle to vehicle communication market, V2X market, vehicular communications market) market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the vehicular communication (vehicle to vehicle (V2V) communication market, vehicle to vehicle communication market, V2X market, vehicular communications market) industry?



