Global Ventricular Assist Devices Market: About this market

This ventricular assist devices market analysis considers sales from left and right ventricular assist devices and bi-ventricular assist devices products. Our study also finds the sales of ventricular assist devices in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2019, the left and right ventricular assist devices segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing prevalence of end-stage heart failure and rising number of new product launches will play a significant role in the left and right ventricular assist devices segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global ventricular assist devices market report looks at factors such as increasing prevalence of heart failure, new product launches, and scarcity of donor hearts for transplantation. However, high costs associated with ventricular assist devices, complications related to implantation of ventricular assist devices, and frequent product recalls may hamper the growth of the ventricular assist devices industry over the forecast period.

Global Ventricular Assist Devices Market: Overview

Increasing prevalence of heart failure

Patients who suffer from chronic cardiovascular diseases have a high risk of developing heart failure. Ischemic heart disease is found to be one of the most common causes of heart failure. Surgeons use implantable mechanical pumps such as ventricular assist devices in patients with heart failure or those with a weak heart muscle. In addition, the implantation of ventricular assist devices is also recommended for patients with congestive heart failure. Thus, the increasing prevalence of heart failure will lead to the expansion of the global ventricular assist devices market at a CAGR of almost 12% during the forecast period.

Technological advances

The procurement and maintenance of medical equipment account for a significant part of a healthcare organization's operational expenses. However, growing technological innovations have enabled a paradigm shift in the cost as well as the manageability of medical equipment. Technologically advanced and innovative ventricular assist devices are used to aid in cardiac circulation, which can partially or completely replace the function of the heart. Second-generation ventricular assist devices include implantable, continuous flow, rotary pumps with axial flow. Market vendors are also developing third-generation ventricular support devices that are incorporated with centrifugal continuous-flow pumps, which provide enhanced durability and reliability. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global ventricular assist devices market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ventricular assist devices manufacturers, that include Abbott Laboratories, Abiomed Inc., Asahi Kasei Corp., Berlin Heart GmbH, CorWave SA, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Jarvik Heart Inc., LivaNova Plc, Medtronic Plc, and Mohawk Innovative Technology Inc.

Also, the ventricular assist devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



