NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Ventricular Assist Devices (VADs) Market size is expected to reach $1.7 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 11.1% CAGR during the forecast period. Ventricular assist devices are implantable mechanical pumps used in controlling the blood flow from ventricles of heart to the rest of body. These devices replicate the functioning of ventricles and are implanted to the end of heart and to help the flow of blood from ventricles to the body. The major factors that drive the growth of the global ventricular assist devices market are growing patient's pool with heart failures and shortage of heart donors. Additionally, the technically advanced VAD (DuraHeart, HeartMate III) are devices that add to the market growth.



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Left Ventricular Assist Devices (LVADs), Right Ventricular Assist Devices (RVADs) and Biventricular Assist Devices (BIVADs). Based on Design, the market is segmented into Implantable Ventricular Assist Devices and Transcutaneous Ventricular Assist Devices. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Bridge-to-transplant (BTT) Therapy, Destination Therapy, Bridge-to-recovery (BTR) Therapy and Bridge-to-candidacy (BTC) Therapy. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Berlin Heart GmbH, Cardiac Assist, Inc. ( LivaNova), HeartWare International, Inc., Jarvik Heart, Inc., Reliant Heart, Inc., Abbott, Sun Medical Technology Research Corp., Syncardia System, Inc., Thoratec Corporation and Abiomed



