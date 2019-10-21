NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Ventricular Drainage Devices Market: About this market

This ventricular drainage devices market analysis considers sales from ventricular drainage accessories and ventricular drainage system products. Our study also finds the sales of ventricular drainage devices in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the ventricular drainage accessories segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as growing R&D investments will play a vital role in the ventricular drainage accessories segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global ventricular drainage devices market report looks at factors such as the increasing prevalence of brain surgeries, increasing number of product launches, and growing number of M&As. However, high costs associated with brain surgeries, product recalls, and risks and complications related to brain surgeries may hamper the growth of the ventricular drainage devices industry over the forecast period.

Global Ventricular Drainage Devices Market: Overview

Increasing prevalence of brain surgeries

The rising number of emergency department visits due to brain TBI boosts the demand for ventricular drainage devices. The probability of TBI incidence tends to increase owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions such as Alzheimer's and osteoporosis and the growing number of road accidents. Also, the rising number of road accidents contribute to the increasing number of brain surgeries. Also, the growing awareness, initiatives and other activities by public and private organizations to develop an effective treatment for brain conditions such as glioblastoma and brain tumors are expected to increase the demand for ventricular drainage devices. This increasing prevalence of brain surgeries will lead to the expansion of the global ventricular drainage devices market at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

Growing adoption of robot-assisted neurosurgery

Vendors are developing robotic systems and are increasing investments in developing advanced medical equipment and procedure and the efficacy of minimally invasive procedures. Rising investment in healthcare and integration of automation in medical devices is driving robotic-assisted surgeries for the treatment of complex conditions such as brain tumors. Also, research institutes and hospitals are discovering applications of robotic surgery in different organs of the body. Moreover, the use of Al can result in more accurate diagnoses and treatment. Scientists are researching the use of robots to diagnose patients by using Al and healthcare data. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global ventricular drainage devices market is moderately fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ventricular drainage devices manufacturers, that include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Dispomedica GmbH, Fuji Systems Corp. Ltd., Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp., Medtronic Plc, Natus Medical Inc., Neuromedex GmbH, SILMAG, SOPHYSA SA, and Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG.

Also, the ventricular drainage devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



