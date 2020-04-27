The Global Vertical Garden Construction Market is expected to grow by $ 477.02 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The analyst has been monitoring the vertical garden construction market and it is poised to grow by $ 477.02 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. Our reports on vertical garden construction market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the limited horizontal space driving the demand for skyscrapers, global go-green initiatives, and green building construction - LEED certification. In addition, limited horizontal space driving the demand for skyscrapers is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The vertical garden construction market analysis includes type segments and geographic landscapes



The vertical garden construction market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Outdoor a

• Indoor



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing popularity of green screens as one of the prime reasons driving the vertical garden construction market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing impact of green designs, and vertical gardens promoting indoor agriculture will lead to sizable demand in the market.

"The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our vertical garden construction market covers the following areas:

• Vertical garden construction market sizing

• Vertical garden construction market forecast

• Vertical garden construction market industry analysis



