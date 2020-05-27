NEW YORK, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KEY FINDINGS

The global veterinary imaging market is estimated to record a CAGR of 6.12% during the forecast period. 2019-2028. The surge in pet ownership, innovation in veterinary imaging systems, growth in animal diseases, and rise in spending for animal health are the principal drivers for global market growth.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05901154/?utm_source=PRN



MARKET INSIGHTS

Veterinary imaging is a division of advanced veterinary medicine that help to obtain medical images of large animals, companion animals, livestock animals, and others for diagnosis of the disease.These imaging systems are used for orthopedics & traumatology, cardiology, neurology, oncology, and others.



Pet ownership of all households has increased from 56% to 68% over the last 30 years. The changes in pet ownership are due to technology and the advent of online purchasing, but most of the growth is because of cultural changes.

The lack of proper opportunities enabling veterinarians to learn technological skills, despite rising pet adoption and awareness regarding pet health, is hindering the market growth.The market players are competing with each through the innovation of novel products for development, and competitive rivalry is moderate in the market.



The product instrument captured the largest market share throughout the forecast period, and also recorded the fastest growth rate during this period. Instruments such as MRI systems, CT systems, ultrasound imaging systems, X-Ray, nuclear imaging scanners, and thermal imaging systems play a vital role in veterinary imaging.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global veterinary imaging market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World, for geographical analysis. As of 2018, the region of North America captured the largest revenue share, and will continue the trend till the end of the forecast period, mainly due to the increasing number of pets and the rise in spending for veterinary services.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The market boasts of several technologically advanced companies well-known worldwide. Some of the companies innovating and collaborating for product development are FUJIFILM Holdings, Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Siemens AG, Idexx Laboratories Inc, GE Healthcare, among others.



Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments



Companies mentioned

1. AGFA-GEVAERT NV

2. ESAOTE SPA

3. FUJIFILM SONOSITE INC

4. GE HEALTHCARE

5. IMV IMAGING

6. IDEXX LABORATORIES INC

7. MINDRAY

8. MINXRAY INC

9. SIEMENS AG

10. HESKA

11. SOUND TECHNOLOGIES

12. DIAGNOSTIC IMAGING SYSTEM

13. HALLMARQ VETERINARY IMAGING LTD

14. VETZ LIMITED

15. CARESTREAM



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05901154/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

