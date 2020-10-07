NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

KEY FINDINGS

The global veterinary medicines market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.53% during the forecast period, 2019-2028. The increasing livestock population, rising healthcare expenditure, growing pet ownership, and rising prevalence of diseases, are projected to influence the growth of the market.







MARKET INSIGHTS

Animals undergo different medical conditions that require immediate treatment and attention.Vaccines, medicated feed additives, and drugs, used for such treatment are called veterinary medicines.



These prevent or slow the growth of the fungi and bacteria.The company of animals is known to enhance the quality of life, and has a positive impact on human health.



There has been a considerable rise in pet ownership across the globe.In 2018 alone, 1 in 80 million households owned a pet in Europe.



Thus, such a huge population is fueling the demand for veterinary medicines. Also, the rising awareness of animal health with regard to vaccine regimes and timely diagnosis of diseases are contributing to the surge in demand for veterinary medicines across the world. At the same time, the side effects of veterinary vaccines on animal & human health, lack of basic infrastructure, costly vaccinations, and strict regulations, are set to hamper the market growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The geographical analysis of the global veterinary medicines market includes the evaluation of Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the rest of the world.North America is set to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.



The increasing number of pet owners is one of the dominant factors contributing to the growth of the region.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The global veterinary medicines market is evaluated to be highly competitive over the forecast period. Some of the major players in the market include, Archer Daniels Midland, Biogenesis Bago SA, Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health GmbH, Ceva Santé Animale, Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC, etc.



Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments



Companies mentioned

1. ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND

2. BIOGENESIS BAGO SA

3. BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM ANIMAL HEALTH GMBH

4. CEVA SANTE ANIMALE

5. DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC

6. ELANCO

7. EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG (RAG STIFTUNG)

8. HESTER BIOSCIENCES LIMITED

9. INDIAN IMMUNOLOGICALS LIMITED

10. KINDRED BIOSCIENCES

11. MERCK & CO

12. NEOGEN CORPORATION

13. VETOQUINOL (SOPARFIN SCA)

14. VIRBAC SA

15. ZOETIS



