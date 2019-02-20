NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Veterinary Point of Care Blood Gas Analyzers Market size is expected to reach $66.4 million by 2024, rising at a market growth of 4.9% CAGR during the forecast period.



Growing inclination towards owning companion animals, technological advancements in the blood gas analyzers, growing awareness about animal health, increasing expenditures on animal welfare are the factors that drive the growth of the veterinary point of care blood gas analyzers market. Veterinary blood gas analyzer are used in measuring pH levels, blood gases, electrolytes, and metabolites parameters in the blood specimen. These devices offer convenient testing options and also facilitate rapid diagnosis. Acid-base and respiratory issues are some of the common issues among hospitalized animals. Therefore, the blood gas analyzers have grown popular as diagnosing and monitoring tools. However, poor demand from underdeveloped countries in Asia and Africa would limit the expansion of the market. Nevertheless, tremendous market potential in the developing regions would present excellent opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period.



Based on Animal, the market is segmented into Companion Animals, Poultry & Dairy Animals, Livestock Animals and Others. Based on Modality, the market is segmented into Portable Analyzers and Handheld Analyzers. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Veterinary Clinics, Veterinary Laboratories, Research Laboratories, and Other End User. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Heska Corporation, Vepalabs (Greencross Ltd.), Nova Biomedical, LifeHealth, LLC., Abaxis, Inc. (Zoetis Inc.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Bayer AG, Siemens Healthcare, OPTI Medical Systems Inc. (IDEXX Lab) and Radiometer Medical ApS.



