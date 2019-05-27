NEW YORK, May 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities and forecast in video game market to 2024 by device type (smartphones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and others), by genre (shooter, action, sports, role-playing, adventure, racing, strategy, and others), by platform type (online and offline), by gamer type (extreme and casual), by age group (age 10-20, age 21-35, age 36-50, age 51-65) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)



The future of the global video game market looks promising with opportunities in the smartphones, tablets, PCs, and consoles market. The global video game market is expected to reach an estimated $179.1 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2019 to 2024. Mobile and online distribution of games is driving the growth of video game industries.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the video game industry, include development of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) based head mounted displays (HMD) and heads-up display (HUD) products and development of games for academic and skill development.



The study includes the video game market size and forecast for the global video game market through 2024, segmented by device type, genre type, platform type, gamer type, age group, and region as follows:



Video Game Market by Device Type [$B shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:



Smartphones Tablet PCs Consoles Others (Gameboys and Handheld Devices)

Video Game Market by Genre [$B shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:



Shooting Action Sports Role Playing Adventure Racing Strategy Others (Casual Games, Party Games, Simulation Games)

Video Game Market by Platform Type [$B shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Online Offline



Video Game Market by Gamer Type [$B shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Extreme Casual



Video Game Market by Age Group [$B shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Age group 10-20 Age group 21-35 Age group 36-50 Age group 51-60



Video Game Market by Region [$B shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

North America United States Canada Mexico Europe Germany Russia United Kingdom France Asia Pacific Japan China South Korea The Rest of the World

Some of the video game companies profiled in this report Sony, Tencent, Microsoft, Netease, Activation Blizzard, Goggle, Electronic Arts, Nintendo, and Bandai Namco and others.



The shooting game will remain the largest segment due to increasing interest towards action packed video games across all age groups. Constant improvement in graphics quality which provides real life like mission is driving the market for shooting games.



Within the video game market, smartphone based games will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to new launches of smartphone based games, such as PUBG, Battlelands Royale, and War Robots and due to the high usage of these games in emerging nations.



Asia Pacific will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing smartphone users and rapid internet growth in the emerging nations. The growing internet users has enabled a steady rise in the online video game market, as it allow gamers to increase the gaming experience with a high-speed internet connection.



Some of the features of "Video Game Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: Global video game market size estimation in terms of value ($B) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use and use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Global video game market size by device type, genre type, platform type, gamer type, and age group in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global video game market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions in the global video game market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape in the video game market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global video game market by device type (smartphones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and others), by genre (shooter, action, sports, role-playing, adventure, racing, strategy, and others), by platform type (online and offline), by gamer type (extreme and casual), by age group (age 10-20, age 21-35, age 36-50, age 51-65) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting video game (video game market, video game industry, video games market, gaming market, video gaming market size) market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the video game market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the video game (video game market, video game industry, video games market, gaming market, video gaming market size) market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this video game (video game market, video game industry, video games market, gaming market, video gaming market size) market and reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the video game (video game market, video game industry, video games market, gaming market, video gaming market size) market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the video game (video game market, video game industry, video games market, gaming market, video gaming market size) market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this video game (video game market, video game industry, video games market, gaming market, video gaming market size) market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this video game area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years in this video game (video game market, video game industry, video games market, gaming market, video gaming market size) market?



