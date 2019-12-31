The Global Video Storage Solutions Market is Forecast to Grow to USD 17.5 Billion By 2024, at a CAGR of 18.1% During 2019?2024
Dec 31, 2019, 18:30 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Video Surveillance Storage Market by Product (SAN, NAS, DAS, and video recorders), Storage Media, Enterprise Size, Application (Commercial, City Surveillance, Industrial), Deployment Mode, Vertical (Education, BFSI), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Major growth factors for the market include the adoption of IP cameras and demand for video surveillance and its storage to secure public places. On the other hand, the low awareness of the availability of storage technologies and systems may restrain market growth of the VSS market.
The VSS market by application is segmented into commercial, defense/military, city surveillance, and industrial. The city surveillance segment is expected to hold the largest market size and highest growth rate during the forecast period. The city surveillance application helps in monitoring traffic, preventing criminal activities at public places, and monitoring suspicious activities at public places. The public places include airports, railway stations, seaports, theaters, playgrounds, and institutes. For monitoring cities, a large number of high-resolution cameras are installed. These high-resolution cameras demand scalable storage that supports the increasing demand for storing video surveillance footages.
By vertical, the VSS market is segmented into government and defense, education, BFSI, transportation and logistics, healthcare and pharmaceutical, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, and others (IT and telecommunications, legal, and construction). Among these verticals, the healthcare and pharmaceutical vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Hospital administrators are relying more on video surveillance to protect from false claims against nurses, physicians, and staff. More cameras are being installed to increase viewing areas so that a complete picture of patient-staff interaction can be captured. This contributes to the growth of the VSS market.
The VSS market by region covers North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America. APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the rapid deployment of VSS solutions for monitoring city traffic and investigating crime scenes, and storing the video surveillance footage either on-premises or in cloud. Major APAC countries such as China, Australia, India, and New Zealand are expected to record high growth rates in this market. The companies such as NetApp, Dell, Cisco, and IBM are expanding their cloud-based storage business in the region due to the availability of IT infrastructure.
Key Topics Covered:
- Market Overview and Industry TrendsVideo Surveillance Storage Market, By Product
- Video Surveillance Storage Market, By Storage Media
- Video Surveillance Storage Market, By Deployment Mode
- Video Surveillance Storage Market, By Enterprise Size
- Video Surveillance Storage Market, By Application
- Video Surveillance Storage Market, By Vertical
- Video Surveillance Storage Market, By Region
- Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles
- Avigilon
- Bcdvideo
- Bosch
- Cisco
- Cloudian
- Dell EMC
- Fujitsu
- Hitachi
- Honeywell
- Infortrend
- Micron Technology
- NetApp
- Nexsan
- Quantum
- Raidix
- Rasilient Systems
- Right-To-Win
- Schneider Electric
- Seagate
- Spectra Logic
- Western Digital
