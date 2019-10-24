The Global Video Surveillance Market is Expected to Witness a CAGR of Above 13.3% During the Forecast Period 2019-2025

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to recently published study "Video Surveillance Market By Component (Hardware [Network Security Cameras, Network Video Recorders (NVRs), HD CCTV Cameras, HD CCTV Recorders, Analogue Security Cameras & DVRs, Monitors, and Others], Software [Video Management Software and Video Analytics Software], and Services), By End-user (Commercial, Government, Residential, Education, and Industrial), and By Region (Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, and Middle East & Africa) – Global Forecast up to 2025", Infoholic Research forecasts that the global market for video surveillance is anticipated to witness steady growth due to the below-mentioned factors:

Increasing investment to improve city surveillance Rising interest in intelligent video surveillance solutions Increasing penetration of IP cameras

Video surveillance is expanding beyond the traditional practice of monitoring only the critical infrastructure. The growing focus on integrating next-generation technologies, i.e., deep learning, analytics, AI, and cloud computing, is considerably increasing the scope of video surveillance applications – traffic monitoring, people-count, facial recognition, posture detection, heat map, post-forensic analytics, and lot more.

More importantly, with the increased adoption of AI, big data, and analytics, the video surveillance industry is ushered into a new era of possibilities, where front-end and back-end components will complement each other for a successful progression. For instance, a surveillance system powered by deep learning and integrated with video analysis has the ability to offer superior performance in facial recognition, anomaly detection, body attribute prediction, and unfamiliar action detection. Moreover, continuous advancements in AI, deep learning, and analytics are anticipated to offer significant improvements in the intelligence capabilities of the video surveillance systems. Moving forward, the adoption of these technologies is expected to create a huge demand for higher-end video surveillance devices such as deep-learning powered network video recorder (NVR) and high-resolution network cameras with higher zooming and image processing capability to support evidence collection.

Based on components, the global video surveillance market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. Although the hardware segment was dominant in 2018 and contributed to more than 50% of the market share, it is anticipated to lose its market share to software and services segments toward the end of 2025. This is mainly due to the ongoing transaction toward IP-based surveillance solutions, increasing reliance on video analytics to enhance video surveillance efficiency, and rising preference for video surveillance as a service (VSaaS). Additionally, software is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment, i.e., CAGR of 17.6%, during the forecast period. Also, this segment is expected to create an incremental opportunity of $8.06 billion between 2018 and 2025.

Based on end-users, the global video surveillance market is segmented into commercial, government, residential, education, and industrial. The commercial segment dominated with more than 40% of the market share in 2018 and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast period. The residential segment is identified as the fastest-growing segment, i.e., CAGR of 18.0%, during the forecast period 2019–2025.

The global video surveillance market is segmented in the regions of Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific dominates the global video surveillance market, contributing to 53% share in 2018, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This is mainly due to China's dominance in video surveillance penetration, increasing investment in enhancing public security, and building security surveillance in other developing countries in the Asia Pacific region.

"Rising focus on integrating advanced technologies such as AI, analytics, and Big Data is increasing the demand for front- and back-end video surveillance products with higher specifications." – Delsingh Bright, Sr. Research Analyst, Infoholic Research

Global Video Surveillance Market: Key Segments

Global Video Surveillance Market, By Component

Hardware



Network Security Cameras





Network Video Recorder (NVRs)





HD CCTV Cameras





HD CCTV Recorders





Analogue Security Cameras and DVRs





Monitors





Others



Software



Video Management Software





Video Analytics Software



Services

Global Video Surveillance Market, By End-user

Commercial



Government



Residential



Education



Industrial

Global Video Surveillance Market : By Geography

Asia Pacific



Americas



Europe



MEA ( Middle East & Africa )

