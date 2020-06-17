NEW YORK, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



The Global Virtual and Augmented Reality market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 70.2% by 2028.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05067697/?utm_source=PRN







Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include introduction of industry-specific solutions, high demand for augmented reality-based head up displays and recent technological developments in virtual and augmented reality.

Based on device type the market is categorized into virtual reality devices and augmented reality devices. Furthermore, virtual reality devices are divided into projector & display wall, gesture control device and head-mounted display (HMD). Augmented Reality Devices are further categorized into handheld device, head-mounted displays and head-up display (HUD).

Virtual and Augmented Reality market is segregated by component into augmented reality & virtual reality software components and augmented reality & virtual reality hardware components. In addition, augmented reality and virtual reality software component is segregated into cloud-based services and software development kits. Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Hardware Component is divided into semiconductor component, displays, sensors and 3d camera.

Virtual and Augmented Reality market is bifurcated by technology into virtual reality technology and augmented reality technology. Moreover, virtual reality technology is divided into semi-immersive & fully-immersive technologies and non-immersive technology. Augmented Reality Technology is segmented into markerless augmented reality and marker-based augmented reality.

By application the market is segmented into virtual reality applications and augmented reality applications. Furthermore, virtual reality applications is divided into aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, commercial and consumer. Augmented Reality Applications is segmented into medical, commercial, aerospace and defense, consumer and other augmented reality applications.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2017, 2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2019 and forecasts till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.



This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.



Regional Analysis:

North America

- US

- Canada

- Mexico



Europe

- France

- Germany

- Italy

- Spain

- UK

- Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- Australia

- New Zealand

- Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

- Rest of Middle East



Latin America

- Argentina

- Brazil

- Rest of Latin America



Rest of the World

- Africa

- Caribbean



Report Highlights:

- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

- Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

- Key developments and strategies observed in the market

- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05067697/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

