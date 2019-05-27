NEW YORK, May 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities and forecast in virtual reality headset market to 2024 by headset type (standalone, smartphone enabled and PC-connected), by application (military, education, entertainment and media, retail, real estate and healthcare), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)



The future of the global virtual reality headset market looks promising with opportunities in the gaming & entertainment, real estate, healthcare, retail, and military market. The global virtual reality (VR) headset market is expected to reach an estimated $38.7 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 41.0% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are increasing penetration of virtual reality content in gaming, sports, and entertainment and growing demand for VR headset in health care and retail sectors.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the virtual reality headset industry, include the introduction of attractive, sleek, and convenient VR headsets and the development of artificial intelligence incorporated VR headsets.



Virtual Reality Headset market by headset



Virtual Reality Headset market



Virtual Reality Headset manufacturers



Virtual Reality Headset Market by Application [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]

Gaming & Entertainment Real Estate Healthcare Retail Military Education



Virtual Reality Headset Market by Headset Type [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Smartphone-enabled Standalone PC-connected



Virtual Reality Headset Market by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]

North America Europe Asia Pacific The Rest of the World

Some of the virtual reality headset companies profiled in this report include Sony, HTC, Samsung Electronics, Facebook and Google and others.



On the basis of its comprehensive research, The analyst forecasts that the smartphone enabled virtual reality headset will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth due to increasing demand for smartphones gaming.



Within the global virtual reality headset market, gaming & entertainment will remain the largest application due to growth of the gaming industry and increasing development of VR specific games by various gaming enterprises.



North America will remain the largest region due to rising demand for VR games, specifically Raw Data & Resident Evil 7 among others, and growing investment by leading technology companies. APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing digitalization and development of VR based content for gaming and entertainment sector.



Some of the features of "Virtual Reality Headset Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: Global virtual reality headset market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use and use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Global virtual reality headset market size by application and headset in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global virtual reality headset market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions in the global virtual reality headset market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape in the virtual reality headset market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high growth opportunities for the virtual reality headset market by headset type (standalone, smartphone enabled and PC-connected),by application (military, education, entertainment and media, retail, real estate and healthcare), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this virtual reality headset market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this virtual reality headset market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this virtual reality headset market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the virtual reality headset market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the virtual reality headset market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this virtual reality headset market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this virtual reality headset market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the virtual reality headset industry?



