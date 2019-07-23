NEW YORK, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Vitamin D Testing Market: About this market

Vitamin D is needed to maintain serum calcium and phosphate concentration to regularize the mineralization of bone and tooth. This vitamin D testing market analysis considers sales from both 25-hydroxyvitamin D testing and 1,25-dihydroxyvitamin D testing. Our analysis also considers the sales of vitamin D testing in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the 25-hydroxyvitamin D testing segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of vitamin D deficiency disorders will play a significant role in the 25-hydroxyvitamin D testing segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global vitamin D testing market report also looks at factors such as growing awareness on the importance of vitamin D, growing number of vitamin D deficiency-related disorders, and increasing geriatric population. However, product recalls posing challenge to the manufacturers, lack of awareness and limited healthcare services in developing regions, and lack of standard regulatory testing guidelines may hamper the growth of the vitamin D testing industry over the forecast period.

Global Vitamin D Testing Market: Overview



Growing number of vitamin D deficiency-related disorders



Rickets, a disease in which bone tissue does not properly mineralize, leading to soft bones and skeletal deformities in children is caused due to vitamin D deficiency. The deficiency in an adult causes mineralization problem in the skeleton, causing osteomalacia. Also, deficiency of vitamin D is related to increased risk of acquiring diabetes, immune system diseases, and neuropsychiatric disorder. The increasing prevalence of vitamin D deficiency-related disorders due to growing life expectancy will lead to the expansion of the global vitamin D testing market at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

An increasing number of infections and autoimmune diseases



Vitamin D plays a key role in managing the immune system, as vitamin D receptor is expressed in all immune cells that include B cells, T cells, and antigen-presenting cells. These immunological cells can synthesize active vitamin D metabolites, thereby helping vitamin D to modulate the innate and adaptive immune responses. Vitamin D deficiency is linked with increased autoimmunity and susceptibility to infectious diseases caused by organisms such as bacteria, virus, fungi, and parasites. The increasing number of infections and autoimmune diseases is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of a few major players, the global vitamin D testing market is fairly concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading vitamin D testing companies, that include Abbott Laboratories, bioMérieux SA, Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Siemens Healthcare GmbH.



Also, the vitamin D testing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



