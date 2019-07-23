The global voice assistant application market at a CAGR of almost 28% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Voice Assistant Application Market: About this market

Voice assistant application is a virtual assistant or intelligent personal assistant platform that can perform tasks or services based on voice commands. This voice assistant application market analysis considers sales from individual users, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and large enterprises. Our analysis also considers the sales of voice assistant application in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the individual users segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing adoption of smartphones will play a significant role in the individual users segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global voice assistant application market report also looks at factors such as digital transformation, increasing popularity of autonomous vehicles, increasing adoption of technologically advanced mobile devices, and need to improve business efficiency. However, data privacy and security concerns, system integration and interoperability issues, system reliability and uncertainty in user acceptance, and lack of skilled workforce for the development of voice assistant application may hamper the growth of the voice assistant application industry over the forecast period.

Global Voice Assistant Application Market: Overview



Increasing adoption of technically advanced mobile devices



Globally, the number of mobile subscribers increased rapidly, and end-users are opting for technologically advanced mobile devices for both personal and professional use. This has led to an increase in the use of advanced assistive technologies such as voice assistant and biometric recognition. Factors such as improved user interference in mobile applications and the use of mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets that offer high processing speed have increased the adoption of digital business support systems across the globe. As a result, enterprises are providing their employees with handheld devices for business purposes, and to support this, mobile device manufacturers are developing new features in devices that can support various assistant applications. This rising demand for smartphones will lead to the expansion of the global voice assistant application market at a CAGR of almost 28% during the forecast period.



Integration of voice-controlled personal assistants with kitchen appliances



Various vendors are offering smart kitchen appliances that are compatible with voice-controlled personal assistants such as Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. A voice-controlled personal assistant is a smart hub that links various internet-connected services and devices together. It allows users to control their smart appliances and devices with their voice commands using inbuilt or external voice assistive devices. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global voice assistant application market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading voice assistant application manufacturers, that include Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., IBM Corp., and Microsoft Corp.



Also, the voice assistant application market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



