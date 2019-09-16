The global wastepaper management market will record a CAGR of almost 4% during 2019-2023

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Wastepaper Management Market: About this Market

Wastepaper management involves collecting, storing, transferring, processing, and disposing of wastepaper, cardboard, and other paper products. This wastepaper management market analysis considers revenue generation from recycling, landfill, and incineration services. Our analysis also considers the sales of wastepaper management in APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the recycling segment held the highest market share, which is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. Recycling of wastepaper reduces stress on fresh resources, reduces landfills, and saves energy. Moreover, there is a need for establishing a circular economy for paper production and consumption. These factors will help the segment in maintaining its leading market position. Also, our global wastepaper management report has observed market growth factors such as environmental benefits of recycling wastepaper, growth in corrugated cardboard demand from the e-commerce industry, and growing urbanization and literacy rate. However, challenges such as the decline in wastepaper demand due to policy changes in China, shift toward digitization and paperless work culture, and risk of fire accidents at wastepaper recycling centers may hamper the growth of the wastepaper management industry over the forecast period.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05815170/?utm_source=PRN



Global Wastepaper Management Market: Overview

Environmental benefits of recycling wastepaper

The emphasis on recycling papers has increased over the years owing to favorable government policies and the growing awareness about the environmental benefits of recycling wastepaper. Vendors are capitalizing on this and are catering to government offices, corporate organizations, educational institutions, and others wherein the use of paper are extensive. As a result, the global wastepaper management market will record a CAGR of almost 4% during 2019-2023.

A shift toward a circular economy

The need to create a sustainable ecosystem has given rise to the establishment of a circular economy, which involves recycling and re-use of products. This trend is gaining prevalence in the paper and pulp industry and across sectors, which use paper products because waste management is not only reducing landfill pollution but also reducing stress on resources. As a result, vendors are recording business growth opportunities. Therefore, the trend is expected to have a positive impact on the overall wastepaper management market growth during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global wastepaper management market is highly fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients in improving their market positions, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading vendors such as DS Smith Plc, Global Waste Recyclers Ltd., Republic Services Inc., Shanying International Holdings Co. Ltd., UPM-Kymmene Corp., and Waste Management Inc.

Also, the wastepaper management market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies in strategizing and leveraging on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05815170/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

