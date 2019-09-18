NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

KEY FINDINGS

The global water quality monitoring market is estimated to develop with a CAGR of 5.86% during the projected period of 2019-2027. In 2018, the revenue generated by the global market was $XX million and is predicted to reach $5313.06 million by the end of 2027. The increasing deterioration of water quality owing to industrial waste and other contaminants is one of the primary factors influencing the growth of water quality monitoring market.

MARKET INSIGHTS

The global water quality monitoring market is classified into several segments based on component and applications.Various applications of water quality monitoring systems include utilities, residential, commercial, industrial, and others.



The demand for water quality monitoring systems is surging from commercial sectors owing to the increasing stress of regulatory bodies on wastewater treatment, along with growing interest toward water preservation. As a result of this, the market for water quality monitoring is expected to propel in the upcoming years.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global water quality monitoring market, on the basis of geography, is segregated into regions, namely, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, along with the Rest of the World that includes remaining countries.North American region dominates the water quality monitoring market owing to strict government regulations and initiatives for the supply of clean water, accompanied by other aspects.



Also, the demand for water quality monitoring systems is surging from both residential as well as commercial, in turn, boosting the market growth.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The well-established companies functioning in the global water quality monitoring market are ThermoFisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, Pentair Plc, Shimadzu Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, General Electric Company, Heron Instruments Inc., Uponor Corporation, Horiba Ltd., Jenco, Xylem Inc., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Oakton Instruments, Emerson Instruments Inc., RS Hydro, and LaMotte Company.



Companies mentioned

1. DANAHER CORPORATION

2. EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES LLC

3. GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

4. HORIBA LTD.

5. OAKTON INSTRUMENTS

6. PENTAIR PLC

7. SHIMADZU CORPORATION

8. THERMOFISHER SCIENTIFIC

9. UPONOR CORPORATION

10. XYLEM INC.

11. EMERSON INSTRUMENTS INC.

12. HERON INSTRUMENTS INC.

13. RS HYDRO

14. LAMOTTE COMPANY

15. JENCO

16. TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

17. AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES



