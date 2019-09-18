NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Water soluble polymer Market size is expected to reach $52.1 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 6.6% CAGR during the forecast period.

Water soluble polymers are compounds that, on exposure to aqueous environments, show a change in their physical characteristics. Water-soluble polymer chains typically consist of hydrophilic groups that are replaced or integrated into the polymer's core. There may be non-ionic, amphoteric, anionic, or cationic hydrophilic groups.

Water-soluble polymers are widely used in food, paper, pharmaceuticals, construction, adhesive, water treatment, textiles, paint, textiles, and other industries. Polyvinyl alcohol, a water-soluble polymer, is widely used for making textile yarn and paper stronger, particularly textile yarn to make it more adaptable to grease and oil. In the food industry, casein is used in cream-based soups, pudding, sherbet, custard, and others as a nutritional supplement, thickener, emulsifier, and texture stabilizer.

Increasing demand for water-soluble polymers in water treatment plants worldwide influences the water-soluble polymers market to a large extent. In addition, accelerated oil recovery for crude oil has gained enormous acceptance in the petroleum industry, further increasing demand for water-soluble polymer. Volatile water-soluble polymer prices, however, adversely affect market growth. In contrast, rising demand for water-soluble polymers among developing Asia-Pacific economies is expected to provide key players with new possibilities.



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Polyacrylamide & Copolymers, Guar Gum & Derivatives, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Casein, Gelatin, Polyacrylic Acid & Copolymers and Other Types. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Water Treatment, Detergents & Household Products, Paper Making, Petroleum and Other Applications. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include SNF SAS (S.P.C.M. S.A.), Kemira OYJ, J.M. Huber Corporation, GELITA AG, BASF SE, Arkema S.A., Ashland Global Holdings, Inc., Kuraray Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, LG Corporation (LG Chemicals Ltd.)



