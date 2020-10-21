The Global Waterborne Coatings Market is expected to grow by $ 18.21 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Waterborne Coatings Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the waterborne coatings market and it is poised to grow by $ 18.21 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Our reports on waterborne coatings market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the advantages offered by waterborne coatings and developments in end-user industries. In addition, advantages offered by waterborne coatings is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The waterborne coatings market analysis includes the product segment, end-user segment and geographical landscapes.



The waterborne coatings market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Water-soluble paints

• Emulsion latex coatings

• Water-based alkyd coatings



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



By End-user

• Architecture

• Automotive

• General

• Wood

• Others



This study identifies the stringent regulations on the use of solvent-based coatings as one of the prime reasons driving the waterborne coatings market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our waterborne coatings market covers the following areas:

• Waterborne coatings market sizing

• Waterborne coatings market forecast

• Waterborne coatings market industry analysis



