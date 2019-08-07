NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterproofing Membranes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Liquid Applied [Cementitious, Bituminous], Sheet [PVC, EPDM]), By End Use (Roofing, Building Structure), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025







The global waterproofing membranes market size is projected to be valued at USD 37.55 billion by 2025. It is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. Rising demand for highly durable and good quality construction materials is likely to fuel the growth.



Uneven distribution of water precipitation both seasonally and geographically has increased the need for water conservation which is expected to augment the market growth over the next seven years. Continuous R&D by several key manufacturers has led to the development of new products that offer advantages such as high surface protection and low cost.



Growing urbanization and industrialization coupled with increasing infrastructural expenditure especially in the emerging economies including India, China, and Brazil is likely to spur the waterproofing membranes market over the forecast period. Moreover, several governments have taken efforts to lower the prices of natural polymers, which is expected to fuel the utilization of environmentally-friendly products.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• Liquid applied membranes is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 8.8% from 2019 to 2025 owing to cost efficiency and high water resistance of the product compared to sheet membranes

• Polyurethane liquid applied membranes is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR on account of enhanced properties of the product such as durability, versatility, excellent strength-to-weight ratio, and enhanced insulation properties

• PVC sheet membranes held a 6.4% share of the global waterproofing membranes market in 2018

• Building structure is expected to be one of the major applications on account of increasing residential constructions as well as advancements in existing infrastructure

• Rising concerns regarding pollution particularly in North America and Europe is expected to increase the demand for bio based products in the forthcoming years

• In August 2018, Sika AG expanded its presence in UAE by opening a new factory in Dubai for the production of high performance concrete admixtures

• In January 2018, Pidilite Industries announced the acquisition of a majority stake in CIPY Polyurethanes Pvt. Ltd.



