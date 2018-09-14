The Global Wax Market (2018-2022): Expected to Generate a Revenue of ~$14 Billion by 2022
The "Global Wax Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global wax market is expected to generate a revenue of close to USD 14 billion by 2022.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is effective use of recycled plastics in wax production. Plastics have posted a threat to the environment and human health as they are either burnt or dumped in barren lands. Various governments are encouraging the recycling of plastics as they can be used to manufacture wax.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growing demand for synthetic and vegetable waxes. In terms of product, the global wax market has been segmented into PB, synthetic, and natural or bio-based wax. PB waxes led the global wax market with the highest share in 2017; however, a decline in the supply of PB waxes is expected to affect their demand during the forecast period.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is fluctuations in prices of crude oil. Waxes are available in different types such as PB, synthetic, and natural. PB wax is obtained from lube-oil refining, which, in turn, is derived from crude oil. The fluctuation in the prices of crude oil has an adverse effect on the prices of raw materials, thereby affecting the costs of PB wax.
Key Vendors
- BASF
- ExxonMobil Corporation
- General Electric
- Honeywell International
- Royal Dutch Shell
- Sasol
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Global wax market by candles - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Global wax market by flexible packaging - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Global wax market by rubber - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Global wax market by personal care - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Global wax market by others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Global wax market by PB - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Global wax market by synthetic - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Global wax market by natural - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Wax market in APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Wax market in EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Wax market in Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Effective use of recycled plastics in wax production
- Shift in preference toward synthetic and natural waxes
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
- Key vendors
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- BASF
- ExxonMobil Corporation
- General Electric
- Honeywell International
- Royal Dutch Shell
- Sasol
For more information about this reportvisit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2hbpjj/the_global_wax?w=5
