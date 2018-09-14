The Global Wax Market (2018-2022): Expected to Generate a Revenue of ~$14 Billion by 2022

DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global wax market is expected to generate a revenue of close to USD 14 billion by 2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is effective use of recycled plastics in wax production. Plastics have posted a threat to the environment and human health as they are either burnt or dumped in barren lands. Various governments are encouraging the recycling of plastics as they can be used to manufacture wax.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing demand for synthetic and vegetable waxes. In terms of product, the global wax market has been segmented into PB, synthetic, and natural or bio-based wax. PB waxes led the global wax market with the highest share in 2017; however, a decline in the supply of PB waxes is expected to affect their demand during the forecast period.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is fluctuations in prices of crude oil. Waxes are available in different types such as PB, synthetic, and natural. PB wax is obtained from lube-oil refining, which, in turn, is derived from crude oil. The fluctuation in the prices of crude oil has an adverse effect on the prices of raw materials, thereby affecting the costs of PB wax.

