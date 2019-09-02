NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Wearable Display Market: About this market

This wearable display market analysis considers sales from OLED, TFT LCD, MicroLED displays. Our analysis also considers the sales of wearable display in APAC, the Americas and EMEA. In 2018, the OLED segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as high resolution and wide viewing angle of OLED displays will play a significant role in the OLED segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global wearable display market report looks at factors such as increasing investment in microLED displays for smartwatches, growing popularity of wearable devices in fleet management, and the increasing number of partnerships among market participants. However, manufacturing challenges, adverse macroeconomic conditions, and unappealing designs may hamper the growth of the wearable display industry over the forecast period.







Global Wearable Display Market: Overview

The growing popularity of wearable devices in fleet management

The use cases of wearable devices are growing significantly in applications such as health monitoring, supply chain management, and fleet management. Fleet management is one of the emerging applications of the wearable devices and is defined as the management of an enterprise's vehicles such as trucks and vans. These devices are designed to ensure the safety, health, and performance of drivers. Smartwatch fleet management application enables drivers to understand their health condition via a notification signaling a rest. This popularity of wearable devices in fleet management lead to the expansion of the global wearable display market at a CAGR of over 31% during the forecast period.

Increasing adoption of AR and VR devices

Display technology plays a very crucial role in AR/VR HMDs and offering a 360-degree cinematic AR/VR experience while playing games. The use of AR/VR HMDs is increasing in various gaming and entertainment applications because of its ability to enhance the user experience by diminishing the line between reality and computer-generated graphics and creating an immersive computer-generated environment. Therefore, leading the display manufacturers to invest in display technologies for the development of cost-effective, high resolution displays for AR/VR HMDs. This adoption of AR and VR devices is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of a few major players, the global wearable display market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of few leading wearable display manufacturers, that include AU Optronics Corp., BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Ritdisplay Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Also, the wearable display market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



