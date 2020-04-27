The Global Wearable Patch Market is expected to grow by USD 5.96 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 22% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The analyst has been monitoring the wearable patch market, and it is poised to grow by USD 5.96 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 22% during the forecast period. Our reports on the wearable patch market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04457001/?utm_source=PRN



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the benefits of wearable patches for providers and patients and growing awareness among consumers. In addition, the prevalence of chronic diseases is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The wearable patch market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape.



The wearable patch market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Clinical

• Non-clinical



By Geographic Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increasing demand for cloud-based solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the wearable patch market growth during the next few years. Also, growing interest in transdermal medicines and the use of emerging technologies enhancing the efficiency of wearable patches will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of critical parameters. Our wearable patch market covers the following areas:

• Wearable patch market sizing

• Wearable patch market forecast

• Wearable patch market industry analysis



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04457001/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

