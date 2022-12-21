The Global Wearable Skin Adhesives Market size is expected to reach $581.3 million by 2028, rising at a market growth of 8.5 % CAGR during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

The wearable technologies refer to the electronic devices manufactured to be worn on consumerâ€™s body. Wearable technology is widely used in advanced textiles, navigation systems, and healthcare apart from commercial usage. Wearable technology is also used to monitor the health of patients or buyers. Since the user is wearing the technology it becomes easy to collect the data. These wearable skin adhesives are useful in data collection of the users which comprises heart rate, steps walked, the release of certain biochemicals, time spent exercising, seizures, calories burned, and physical strain.



Wearable technology contains a transducer and target receptor. The connected receptor responds accordingly after it analyses and acknowledges the target. Wearable skin adhesives could be worn by the user whole day to gather real time health information. These devices help in measuring certain values such as quality of sleep, total steps in a day, and heartbeat rhythm. It can even identify certain diseases such as diabetes, heart related disorders, and cancer.



They also promote awareness about the possible risks to oneâ€™s health and suggestions to improve and stay away from certain looming diseases. By, using wearable skin adhesives users get regular feedback about areas they are doing well and areas where improvement or any kind of treatment is required. This way people are motivated and continue to keep up a healthy lifestyle.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



During the COVID-19 pandemic, while most industries had a sharp fall in sales, the wearable skin adhesive market registered a significant increase in sales. Various factors like the rise in the number of patients with chronic illnesses who are at a higher risk of getting severely infected with the disease spurred the large number of people observing their health vitals. Also, with the onset of the pandemic, there is an impulse amongst people to focus more on their physical health and fitness to prevent the detrimental effects of any disease in the future. This has led many governments to make enormous investments in the healthcare sector and research & development of wearable skin adhesives.



Market Growth Factor



Enable prompt diagnosis and treatment of people



Comprehensive understanding of the changes in pathological and physiological indicators is required for timely interventions and diagnosis of the disease at its early stage. Wearable devices are considered necessary for the diagnosis and treatment of numerous diseases through real-time monitoring of the changes in vital signs. Early detection and warning of the diseases are helpful in delaying its emergence and lowering the incidence of any disease.



Real-time monitoring of userâ€™s health



With the help of wearable devices, users can monitor their fitness levels, can track records of their blood sugar level, and blood pressure more quickly and accurately. Users can monitor their health anytime, anywhere with the availability of portable wearable technology. This real time data monitoring of health enables the patient as well as doctors to get better insight of health condition. These wearable devices also provide important feedback to users such as reminders to move and stand, and to take medicine on time prompting users to take great care of their health.



Market Restraining Factor



Unclear data authorization and validity



The health data in wearable skin adhesives is usually collected from multiple different entities which implies that there could be differences in data coding as well as data presentation. The absence of a common language and lack of standardized codes across different system is the most critical issue for normalization of data across the board. At times, these differences in coding systems often leads to representation of same information more than once or no representation of the information at all. Some data or information is often lost due to these discrepancy in data collection.



Product Outlook



Based on product, the wearable skin adhesives market is divided into acrylic-based, silicone-based and others. In 2021, the silicone-based segment witnessed the highest revenue share in the wearable skin adhesives market. Silicone medical adhesives are suitable for wearables and wounds which require skin-friendly applications. The silicone adhesives can be positioned easily and are breathable. They have extensive use by delicate to sensitive skin types.



Application Outlook



On the basis of application, the wearable skin adhesives market is segmented into diagnostic devices, monitoring devices, and drug delivery devices. The diagnostic devices segment procured significant revenue growth in the wearable skin adhesives market in 2021. The important parameters of diagnostic medical devices are hypertension, blood sugar level, blood pressure, and others. In addition to high-tech devices, the adoption of information technology in diagnostic devices has led to the development of innovative digital devices, and a rising preference of people for self-diagnostic wearable devices to observe their health vitals.



End-use Outlook



By end use, the wearable skin adhesives market is bifurcated into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centres, home care settings and others. In 2021, the hospitals segment dominated the wearable skin adhesives market with maximum revenue share. The wearable devices have various applications in hospitals which includes physiological disease such as hypertension, and muscle disorders to neurocognitive disorders like Parkinsonâ€™s, Alzheimerâ€™s disease and other psychological diseases. Various types of skin-based wearables like textile-based, biofluidic-based, and tattoo-based wearables are used for this purpose.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the wearable skin adhesives market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. In 2021, North America region led the wearable skin adhesives market by generating maximum revenue share. Major factors owing to the rise in revenue share in this region include the common occurrence of chronic disease among people, well-established healthcare sector, and favourable remuneration systems in the region. Besides this, technological advances are the additional component for continuous advances and improvement in sensors, artificial intelligence, and wearable technologies. All these factors contribute to the growth of the wearable skin adhesives market in the North American region.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include 3M Company, Scapa Group Ltd. (Mativ Holdings, Inc.), The Dow Chemical Company (Dow Corning Ltd.), Avery Dennison Corporation, Henkel AG & Company, KGaA, H.B. Fuller Company, Adhesives Research, Inc., Polymer Science, Inc., Adhezion Biomedical, LLC and Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG



Strategies Deployed in Wearable Skin Adhesive Market



Oct-2022: 3M announced collaboration with PolarSeal Tapes & Conversions, a provider of medical device solutions. Under this collaboration, companies would develop wearable medical device adhesive solutions suitable for demanding and expanding market.



Sep-2022: 3M collaborated with Epicore Biosystems, a digital health company and Innovize, Inc., a manufacturer of custom medical device. This collaboration is aimed to solve various challenges through smarter, safer healthcare solutions and science.



2022-Apr: 3M announced the launch of 3M Medical Tape 4576, an adhesive tape used to secure medical devices to a patient skin. The product delivers flexible, conformable and better adhesion for skin devices.



Sep-2021: Avery Dennison Corporation completed the acquisition of Vestcom, a consumer-packaged goods companies. This acquisition strengthens Avery Dennison Corporationâ€™s place in high-value segments and adding access in supporting channel and abilities in data management which has the capability to enhance the Intelligent Labels strategy.



Dec-2020: 3M unveiled 3M Hi-Tack Silicone Adhesive Tapes, a next-generation silicone adhesive. The product is flexible, repositionable and conformable which aligns well with multiple medical devices which consist of sleep and incontinence devices, wearable monitors and glucose monitoring systems.



Apr-2019: 3M released 3M Extended Wear Medical Transfer Adhesive, 4075, an advanced adhesive for wearable medical devices. This launch expands 3Mâ€™s extended wear portfolio with a product that delivers its customers with better design flexibility.



Nov-2018: DowDuPont Specialty Products, a Division of The Dow Chemical Company unveiled DOW CORNING MG 7-1020 Soft Skin Adhesive, an addition in suite of solutions for skin-adhered medical devices. DOW CORNING MG 7-1020 Soft Skin Adhesive delivers advantage to patients, device designers, manufacturers. Moreover, the product plays crucial role in usage of drug delivery devices and wearable technologies.



Mar-2018: Scapa Healthcare took-over BioMed Laboratories, a developer and manufacturer of topical skin care solutions. Through this acquisition, Scapa Healthcare broadens its product suite and abilities, as well as maintains quality and expectations of partners.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Product



â€¢ Silicone-based



â€¢ Acrylic-based



â€¢ Others



By Application



â€¢ Monitoring Devices



â€¢ Diagnostic Devices



â€¢ Drug Delivery Devices



By End-use



â€¢ Hospitals



â€¢ Ambulatory Surgical Centers



â€¢ Home Care Settings



â€¢ Others



By Geography



â€¢ North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



â€¢ Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



â€¢ Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



â€¢ LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



â€¢ 3M Company



â€¢ Scapa Group Ltd. (Mativ Holdings, Inc.)



â€¢ The Dow Chemical Company (Dow Corning Ltd.)



â€¢ Avery Dennison Corporation



â€¢ Henkel AG & Company, KGaA



â€¢ H.B. Fuller Company



â€¢ Adhesives Research, Inc.



â€¢ Polymer Science, Inc.



â€¢ Adhezion Biomedical, LLC



â€¢ Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG



