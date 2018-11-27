LONDON, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Webcams Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis By Technology (Analog, Digital), By End Use, By Product (USB, Wireless), By Distribution Channel (Brick & Mortar, E-commerce), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025



The global webcam market size is expected to reach USD 10.06 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. Web cameras, popularly known as webcams, can be connected to laptops and desktops for real-time recording of happenings at any given location.



Real-time monitoring is one of the most important attributes of webcams.The devices are deployed with high-resolution digital cameras and semiconductor chips that capture images and record videos in detail.



Growing need for security systems to apprehend burglars, trespassers, miscreants, and other antisocial elements in the society is anticipated to escalate demand for webcams.



Webcams are also widely used at workplaces to communicate with colleagues and professionals from distant locations.Video conferences with High Definition/4K videos have minimized need for face-to-face meetings, thereby reducing need for business travel.



This has greatly contributed to cost savings among organizations.



The different benefits of webcam technology, such as streaming images and capturing live footages of patients for vital as well as prenatal care, have extended its scope in the healthcare sector.Telehealth technology offers consulting services to patients based in remote locations through video conferencing using laptops or mobile devices.



Moreover, video conferencing can be used for providing expert medical advice from remote locations in critical cases and for chronic diseases.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• On the basis of technology, the digital segment is expected to register a CAGR of around 10.4% over the forecast period

• By product, although wireless webcams account for a smaller share, the segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR by 2025. More than 50 million units of wireless webcams were sold in 2017, worldwide

• In terms of end use, the live events segment is projected to account for over 25% of the global webcam market revenue by 2025

• Asia Pacific accounted for the largest volume share in 2017 and is anticipated to continue dominating the market over the forecast period

• Key players include Logitech; D-Link Systems, Inc.; Cisco Systems, Inc.; and Koninklijke Philips N.V., Inc. Key vendors are aiming to develop solutions compatible with the mobile technology owing to growing proliferation of smartphones worldwide.



