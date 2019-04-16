NEW YORK, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KEY FINDINGS

The global western blotting market is anticipated to generate $XX million at the end of 2027 by rising at a CAGR of 4.93%. The major drivers for this market include the growing prevalence of HIV infections and the elaborate practice of this technique in proteomics. The fact that this market finds its applications in a wide range of areas is hugely aiding market growth.



MARKET INSIGHTS

The global western blotting market is primarily driven by increasing prevalence of HIV and Lyme disease worldwide.The lack of awareness coupled with a rapid increase in cases of unprotected sex are the prime factors which are fueling the growth of the market.



The lack of proper education coupled with low literacy rate is another driver which is pushing the market to grow in the forecast period of 2019-2027.

With the growing adoption of western blotting techniques, the global market is also facing some challenges. The recent developments in clinical research are pushing the researchers to shift the focus from the traditional western blotting techniques to new techniques such ELISA and RIBA which are proven to provide better results than the traditional WB techniques.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global western blotting market encompasses regions such as North America (U.S. & Canada), Asia-Pacific (Japan, India, China, and Rest of APAC), Europe (United Kingdom, Germany, France, and the Rest of Europe) and the Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa). The Asia Pacific is the fastest growing regional market during the forecast period. The fastest growth rate of Asia Pacific is attributed to many factors such as the rising prevalence of HIV AIDS, increase in R&D spending which is boosting the growing emerging economies of India, China, Indonesia, Japan, Bangladesh, Philippines & Thailand.

While the Asian market is rapidly growing, it is the North American market that is slated to grab the maximum market share by 2027, owing to the presence of the majority of the key players that are offering the services in the region and the chronic diseases such as HIV/AIDS, hepatitis, and herpes simplex virus in concurrence with an increasing number of R&D activities by biotechnological & pharmaceutical companies in the region.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

GE Healthcare is a major player in the market that frequently utilizes a western blotting method for its research purposes in both qualitative and quantitative analysis of their biological samples.Another company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, has pioneered the field of high-tech instruments for this market by offering software solutions, scientific equipment, and other services.



The major global market companies are Bio-Techne Corporation, Azure Biosystems Inc., Advansta, Merck KGaA, PerkinElemer Inc., Bio-Rad Technologies Inc., F. Hoffman La-Roche Ltd., Roche Diagnostics, Rockland Immunochemicals Inc., GE Healthcare, Lumigen Inc., Li-Cor Inc., Roche Diagnostics International Ltd., Cell Signalling Technology Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Ltd.



